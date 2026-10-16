Norton Manx R wins Red Dot: Best of the Best for design excellence

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 16: Norton Motorcycles has won Red Dot: Best of the Best for the Manx R at the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept, securing one of the prestigious international design competition's most coveted accolades.

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- Norton Manx R named Red Dot: Best of the Best at the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept

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- Prestigious international recognition in the Cars and Motorcycles category celebrates Norton's distinctive, reductive design direction

- Award marks a significant global endorsement of Norton's excellence and ambition in modern motorcycle design

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- Latest design accolade follows the Manx R's award at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards

- High-resolution imagery can be found here: Norton Manx R – Red Dot 2026 Media Images

The recognition marks a significant global achievement for Norton as the British motorcycle marque continues on its new chapter under the stewardship of TVS Motor Company, whose international operations are headquartered in Singapore through its international business hub TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited. Awarded in the Cars and Motorcycles category, the distinction endorses Norton's new creative direction and its ambition to create some of the world's most desirable motorcycles through distinctive, reductive design and emotional appeal.

Accepting the award, Simon Skinner, Head of Design at Norton Motorcycles, said: "Best of the Best is the strongest recognition Red Dot can give, and it belongs to every member of the team which brought the Manx R to life. What makes this win especially powerful is that the jury did not recognise design in the abstract. It recognised a fully resolved motorcycle that customers can now see, touch and ride.

"With the Manx R, we set out to create a motorcycle with unmistakable presence, where proportion, reductive design and every detail contribute to its desirability. This recognition celebrates the creativity and commitment of our team, and our ambition to bring a distinctive expression of modernity to motorcycling."

The Manx R expresses Norton's design philosophy through disciplined proportions, clean surfaces and a dramatic, forward-focused stance. Its fairing, tank and tail form a cohesive silhouette, while exposed mechanical components are treated as sculptural details. Rich finishes, tactile controls and carefully concealed fixings reflect an approach in which every element contributes to the motorcycle's character and desirability.

Inspired by the precision and intricate detailing of fine watchmaking, functional components become design features in their own right. This attention to materials, surfaces and touchpoints creates a connection that begins with the motorcycle's appearance and extends to the rider's experience.

The Manx R embodies Norton's four design principles: modernity, integration, drama and connection. Its creative direction was shaped with Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Advisor to Norton Motorcycles, and brought to life by Simon Skinner and Norton's in-house design and engineering teams. Together, they have developed a contemporary expression of Norton's heritage, combining the marque's distinctive character with a clear vision for its future.

The Red Dot recognition follows the Manx R's award at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards. Together, these international accolades underline the strength of Norton's design capability and its emergence as a modern luxury performance brand.

Norton's design ambition extends beyond its motorcycles. Its collaboration with Foster + Partners brings the same emphasis on sculptural form, material quality and attention to detail to a new global retail concept, expressing a coherent vision for Norton across its products and customer environments.

About Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles was founded in 1898 and is one of Britain's most iconic motorcycle marques, with a heritage shaped by engineering innovation, racing success and distinctive design. Its name is closely associated with the Isle of Man TT and with celebrated models including the Manx, Commando, Dominator, Atlas, Navigator and 650SS.

Today, Norton is entering a new chapter under the ownership of TVS Motor Company, which acquired the brand in April 2020. Based at Norton's modern manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, the company builds British motorcycles in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques supported by modern engineering, advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality standards.

Norton's new generation of motorcycles combines British heritage with contemporary technology, emotional performance, precision detail and exclusivity. Guided by the principles of design, dynamics and detail, Norton is focused on creating motorcycles that honour its past while establishing a credible, high-quality and distinctive future.

Media site: www.nortonresurgence.com

Website: www.nortonmotorcycles.com

Social: www.facebook.com/NortonMotorcycles | www.instagram.com/norton.motorcycles | www.linkedin.com/in/norton-motorcycles

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

Website: www.tvsmotor.com

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. Participants can enter products, brands and communication projects as well as prototypes and design concepts in three disciplines. For each award, a jury meets annually to assess the submissions individually and then decide on the awards.

Norton Manx R is awarded the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Cars and Motorcycles category at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot: Best of the Best is awarded for groundbreaking design and is the top prize in the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. This prize is reserved for the best works in a category.

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