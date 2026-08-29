NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE GIVES TRAVELERS 10 CAN’T-MISS REASONS TO PLAN SUMMER 2028 NOW

– Company Opens for Sale Its Summer 2028 Season Featuring Over 450 Voyages Across 20 Ships Sailing from 25 Homeports and Calling to Nearly 150 Unique Destinations – – Early Bookers Can Take Advantage of the Best Choice of Destination-Rich Itineraries, Accommodations and Value Across NCL’s New Summer Season – – Guests Will Enjoy More Time Ashore with Port Calls Making Up Almost 80% of Voyage Days, 175 Overnight Stays and Late Departures Across 53 Destinations – INDIA (Aug. 29, 2026) – Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 59-year history of breaking boundaries, opened bookings for its Summer 2028 itinerary season, featuring over 450 voyages across 20 ships, giving travelers early access to popular destinations with the cruise line’s global deployment.

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From Alaska's glaciers and the Caribbean's turquoise waters to the Mediterranean and South Pacific, NCL’s Summer 2028 season features three- to 14-day voyages departing from 25 homeports, including Miami, Seattle, Rome (Civitavecchia) and London (Southampton), with calls to nearly 150 destinations across 51 countries. With itineraries designed for deeper exploration, ships will spend approximately 80% of each sailing in port, with an average call exceeding 10 hours. The season also features 175 overnight stays and late departures in 53 destinations, including Santorini, Greece; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy and Juneau, Alaska, providing more opportunities to experience the world's most sought-after destinations beyond the typical cruise schedule.

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“It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the Summer 2028 voyages now on sale, guests can take advantage of a greater selection of destination-rich itineraries with almost 80% of voyages spent in port, more choice of preferred staterooms and exceptional value. From Northern Europe and Alaska to the Bahamas and South Pacific, this season brings together some of our most exciting voyages yet, with more opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in the destinations they visit.” To showcase the new season of sailings, NCL highlights 10 can’t-miss reasons to plan a Summer 2028 cruise now.

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1. Make a Splash at Great Stirrup Cay – A Destination for Every Generation In Summer 2028, more guests than ever will have the opportunity to experience Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island destination in the Bahamas. At the heart of the island experience is Great Tides Waterpark, featuring 19 waterslides, including the industry-first dueling Master Blaster slides, tube slides and splash-filled attractions designed for every age group. Families can spend the day exploring interactive water play areas and dedicated children's experiences, while thrill seekers can chase adrenaline-fueled adventures and adults can relax at the exclusive Vibe Shore Club. Whether traveling with family, friends or as a couple, guests can enjoy their own version of the perfect island day without compromising on the experiences they truly want to enjoy.

Norwegian Aqua® will spend her first full summer season offering three- and four-night roundtrip Bahamas cruises from Miami, perfectly complementing the Great Stirrup Cay experience with something for every type of traveler ashore and onboard with the Aqua Slidecoaster to world-class entertainment and rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Mandara Spa®. Together, the ship and destination create a seamless getaway where every guest can choose their own blend of excitement, relaxation, and family fun.

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2. Explore the Caribbean aboard NCL's Newest and Most Innovative Ships From the Eastern to the Western Caribbean, NCL’s newest fleet offers travelers a wide array of itineraries to discover the region’s most sought-after destinations. Norwegian Aura™, one of NCL’s newest ships, will offer seven-day roundtrip Eastern Caribbean voyages from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands as well as Great Stirrup Cay. Designed with multi-generational vacations in mind, the ship will feature Ocean Heights™, NCL's first-ever open-air activities complex. Dedicated spaces for children and teens will include Adventure Alley, Little Explorer's Cove and the Teen Hangout, making her an ideal choice for families looking to make the most of the summer travel season. In the Western Caribbean, Norwegian Prima® will return to Galveston, Texas, sailing seven-day Western Caribbean roundtrip itineraries that include calls to Harvest Caye, Belize, NCL's resort-style destination known for its pristine beaches, nature adventures and easy access to the region's tropical beauty. For travelers seeking a longer Caribbean escape, Norwegian Luna™ will sail a special 10-day repositioning voyage from Miami to New York City in May 2028, featuring inaugural visits to Aruba, Curaçao and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Additionally, Norwegian Escape® will offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean roundtrip voyages with calls to Great Stirrup Cay from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., giving guests the opportunity to combine sailings back-to-back and explore more of the Caribbean in a single vacation.

3. Sail Aboard Norwegian Jewel® as She Debuts in Morocco Norwegian Jewel will embark on one of her most diverse European seasons to date. During a 12-day Canary Islands roundtrip voyage from Barcelona, Spain, she will debut in Morocco with calls to Casablanca and Agadir, while also calling to Arrecife (Lanzarote) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, for the very first time. Expanding NCL's offering in the Atlantic, the ship will also operate two dedicated voyages showcasing destinations along the coasts of Spain, France and Portugal - an 11-day repositioning sailing between Barcelona, Spain, and London (Southampton) in May 2028 and a new nine-day roundtrip voyage from London (Southampton) in September 2028. Together, these voyages highlight some of Atlantic Europe's most scenic coastlines and cultural regions. In the Baltics, Norwegian Jewel will offer seven-, nine- and 10-day voyages between London (Southampton), England, Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsinki, as well as five roundtrip sailings from Copenhagen, with visits to celebrated capitals including Tallinn, Estonia; Riga, Latvia and Klaipeda, Lithuania.

4. Chase the Midnight Sun Aboard Norwegian Getaway® Norwegian Getaway will sail 10- and 11-day Northern Europe itineraries between London (Southampton) and Reykjavik, Iceland, giving guests the chance to start and end their cruise in two distinct destinations. The itineraries will take place during the height of the midnight sun season, when extended daylight means more time to explore ashore. The ship will visit destinations across Norway, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, while also making inaugural calls to Grundarfjörður, Iceland and Vik, Norway, the latter marking NCL’s first-ever visit to the destination. Later in the season, Norwegian Getaway will sail three Baltic Sea voyages of nine and 11 days where the ship will have its first turnaround in Helsinki, as well as a maiden call to Klaipeda, Lithuania.

5. Discover Mediterranean Treasures in Croatia and Sardinia For the first time, Norwegian Dawn® will call to Zadar, Croatia and Cagliari, Sardinia, giving guests two additional reasons to explore the Mediterranean with this ship. Throughout the season, Norwegian Dawn will sail a series of 10- to 11-day voyages with distinct embarkation and disembarkation ports including Lisbon, Portugal; Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Ravenna), Italy. With almost no days at sea, guests can experience destinations ranging from Marseille, France to Salerno, Italy; Koper, Slovenia and Kotor, Montenegro in a single vacation.

6. Experience Europe with Fewer Sea Days and More Time Ashore From the Mediterranean and Greek Isles and the British Isles, NCL gives guests more ways to explore the region with limited sea days and more time ashore. Norwegian Viva® will continue offering nine-, 10- and 12-day voyages between Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Ravenna), Italy; Barcelona, Spain and Istanbul, Turkey. Itinerary highlights include overnight stays in Istanbul and late departures in Santorini and Mykonos, Greece, as well as Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy. Norwegian Pearl® returns with destination-rich seven-day Greek Isles voyages between Venice (Ravenna), Italy and Athens (Piraeus), Greece, allowing guests to experience some of the region's most iconic destinations almost every day. For voyages to the Greek Isles, Norwegian Epic® will sail roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia) with nine- to 12-day itineraries. Norwegian Star® will once again sail across the British Isles and Northern Europe, with calls to Belfast, Northern Ireland; Newhaven (Edinburgh) and Invergordon, Scotland, the gateway to the Scottish Highlands.

7. Discover Alaska with Prime Weekend Departures NCL's award-winning Alaska program will take place between April and October 2028 with four ships offering guests multiple ways to experience the destination's glaciers, wildlife and rugged natural beauty. Norwegian Encore®, Norwegian Bliss® and Norwegian Joy® will sail seven-day roundtrip voyages departing from Seattle's Pier 66 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, giving guests prime embarkation days for planning a summer escape. Glacier sightings will be featured on every sailing, including Norwegian Joy’s longer nine- to 11-day itineraries. Norwegian Jade® will return with seven-day voyages embarking and disembarking in Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska, featuring scenic cruising through either Glacier Bay or Hubbard Glacier. Guests can further extend their adventure through NCL Cruisetours, which include iconic inland experiences such as Denali National Park and the historic Alaska Railroad.

8. Set Sail to Bermuda from New York, Boston and Philadelphia – Including Norwegian Gem®'s Philadelphia Debut NCL will sail for a fifth consecutive season from the City of Brotherly Love with the regional debut of Norwegian Gem in April 2028. She will offer a season of seven-day Bermuda sailings featuring overnight calls at Royal Naval Dockyard, giving guests more time to enjoy the island's pink-sand beaches, waterfront dining and laid-back island culture, as well as visits to Norfolk, Va. Joining Norwegian Gem in Bermuda, Norwegian Luna will sail five- and seven-day voyages from New York City, and Norwegian Breakaway® will once again offer week-long sailings from Boston with additional calls to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where guests can explore maritime heritage, sample fresh seafood and take in Atlantic Canada's picturesque coastal scenery.

9. Check Fiji, Australia, French Polynesia and Hawaii Off the Bucket List and Head to the South Pacific Norwegian Spirit® will continue to offer immersive voyages across the Pacific, homeporting in Sydney; Lautoka, Fiji; Papeete, French Polynesia and Honolulu from April through October 2028. The ship’s 11- to 13-day itineraries connect some of the region’s most captivating destinations with distinct embarkation and disembarkation ports, including New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia and Hawaii. With calls to the islands of Bora Bora, Moorea, Raiatea, Rarotonga, Aitutaki, Apia and Hawaii, guests can experience a mix of vibrant cultures, volcanic landscapes, turquoise lagoons and relaxing days at sea.

10. Book Early for the Best Choice and Value The best vacations rarely stay secret for too long. From first-time calls in Northern Europe and new Mediterranean discoveries to family-friendly escapes in the Bahamas and bucket-list adventures across Alaska and the South Pacific, Summer 2028 is packed with experiences guests will not want to miss. Travelers looking to secure their upcoming summer vacation at the best value can take advantage of NCL’s End of Summer Sale now through Aug. 18, 2026, offering 50% off all cruises, as well as $750 in onboard credit per stateroom on select sailings.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 21-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, visit www.ncl.com.

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