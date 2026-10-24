Norwegian Cruise Line® OPENS FOR SALE Norwegian Bella™ – THE NEWEST SHIP TO SAIL FROM EUROPE BEGINNING MAY 2028

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the industry leader in delivering freedom and choice in experiences with uncompromising hospitality, today opened for sale its next cutting-edge vessel, Norwegian Bella™, which will offer seven-day round-trip Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona, Spain beginning in May 2028.

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At approximately 1,129 feet long and 170,000 gross tons, Norwegian Bella will accommodate 3,921 guests at double occupancy and will join Norwegian Aura as the largest ships in the NCL fleet. Her inaugural season of voyages will include an unparalleled way for guests to experience Europe's most captivating destinations, including Rome, Florence and Salerno, Italy; Marseille, France; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

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On board, Norwegian Bella will offer similar experiences to Norwegian Aura, the Company’s latest vessel due for delivery in May 2027. With Norwegian Bella sailing in Europe and Norwegian Aura in the Caribbean, NCL will bring its newest guest experiences to two of the world’s top cruise destinations. Both vessels are currently being built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with interior designs created by world-class architects AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado.

"Norwegian Bella marks a milestone moment in our fleet as the culmination of our award-winning Prima Class,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Drawing on the innovations and guest feedback that have shaped the class from the very beginning, Norwegian Bella brings together our most sought-after experiences in one extraordinary ship. From enhanced outdoor spaces and family-friendly attractions to elevated venues for relaxation and connection, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to give guests the freedom and flexibility to vacation exactly how they want to, without anyone having to compromise. We look forward to welcoming guests to discover the Mediterranean with us aboard Norwegian Bella.”

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Norwegian Bella showcases a collection of elevated experiences, including:

OCEAN HEIGHTS: OPEN-AIR ACTIVITIES FROM DAY TO NIGHT

Spanning decks 18 through 21, Ocean Heights™ is the multi-level, open-air complex that transforms throughout the day, serving as a sun-soaked playground by afternoon that evolves into a vibrant social hub under the stars with immersive lighting and LED projections at night.

From friendly competition to heart-pounding thrills, Norwegian Bella delivers unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Adventure seekers can race side-by-side on Eclipse Racers, take the plunge on the Bella Free Fall waterslide or experience The Wave, a pendulum-style raft slide accommodating up to four riders. For the ultimate adrenaline rush, travelers can brave The Drop, the signature Prima Class dry slide that sends guests speeding down 10 decks in a matter of seconds. The excitement continues with the Bella Ropes Course; the Bella Midway, which brings classic carnival-inspired fun to sea and on deck 20, guests can perfect their putt on the nine-hole mini golf course or discover Moon Climber, a vibrant, multi-level harness-free adventure course.

OCEAN BOULEVARD: OCEAN VIEWS, FAMILY SPACES AND INFINITY BEACH

Wrapping the entire ship on deck eight, Norwegian Bella’s Ocean Boulevard is the signature Prima Class promenade, now enhanced with additional seating compared to Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, featuring hot tubs and an outdoor bar. At the heart of the experience is Infinity Beach, where guests can enjoy stunning infinity pools, upscale daybeds, hot tubs and a full-service outdoor bar.

Dedicated spaces for younger guests include Little Explorers' Cay complete with a playhouse and slides for ages two to six; Adventure Alley offering ages six to 10 an immersive playground filled with crawl spaces, winding tunnels and imaginative ocean-inspired adventures; and teens can claim their own hangout at Surf's Bay, a contemporary retreat with a striking surf wall photo installation for the best selfies at sea.

EXPANDED POOL DECK, FAMILY WATER PLAY AND AN ADULTS-ONLY ESCAPE

Over 15% larger than Norwegian Aqua’s and Norwegian Luna’s pool decks, Norwegian Bella’s expansive pool deck features more space and seating, an infinity hot tub and a large LED entertainment screen, creating the perfect backdrop for relaxing days at sea.

The top deck action continues with the Kids' Aqua Park, featuring a reimagined splash pad design and interactive water features for young cruisers. Nearby are two family-fun waterslides – The Party Slide, a wide and shallow slide perfect for families and friends to enjoy together, and Infinity Loop, a figure-eight slide. Guests looking for more sun-soaked fun with beautiful views of the ocean can enjoy ample lounging and outdoor lawn games at Horizon Park on deck 19.

For cruisers seeking a more elevated escape, Vibe Beach Club delivers NCL's signature adults-only experience in a sophisticated atmosphere, complete with infinity hot tubs, a central oceanfront bar, enhanced relaxation areas, sun loungers and luxurious daybeds.

WELL-APPOINTED ACCOMMODATIONS AND UNPARALLELED LUXURY IN THE HAVEN BY NORWEGIAN®

Norwegian Bella offers nearly 2,000 staterooms with a variety of thoughtfully designed accommodations, ranging from inside staterooms and studios to spacious balcony staterooms. With the diverse range of staterooms, every type of traveler, including families and multigenerational groups, can feel comfortable at sea while experiencing NCL’s uncompromising hospitality and genuine service.

The ship will include 159 suites within The Haven by Norwegian, NCL’s exclusive, keycard-access ship-within-a-ship experience. Designed by Piero Lissoni, The Haven will be located aft and offer private elevators, a sundeck with an infinity pool, two hot tubs, an outdoor sauna and cold room, and separate family-friendly and adults-only areas. Haven guests will also have access to a private restaurant and bar with exclusive menu offerings, as well as a lounge. Additional benefits include 24-hour butler and concierge service, as well as priority embarkation, disembarkation and reservations.

DAZZLING, EYE-CATCHING NEW HULL ART

Continuing NCL's tradition of partnering with renowned artists to create iconic hull artwork across its fleet, Norwegian Bella will feature a striking original design by acclaimed Australian contemporary artist George Rose. Known for her bold murals and vibrant botanical compositions, Rose creates immersive works that blend fine art and design through vivid color, fluid gradients and graphic natural forms. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Rose has worked across cultural, public and commercial contexts internationally including work with STRAAT Museum Amsterdam, the Australian Embassy in Indonesia, Colab Gallery Germany, and brands such as Instagram, Nike and TikTok.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Rose said, “Designing the hull art for Norwegian Bella was an opportunity to capture the sense of wonder that travel inspires. Through vibrant color, organic forms and a feeling of movement, I wanted to create a piece that reflects the excitement of exploration and discovery. I’m looking forward to seeing my artwork come to life on a ship that will visit some of Europe's most remarkable destinations, and I hope it becomes part of the memories guests create throughout their journey.”

For images and b-roll of Norwegian Bella, visit the press kit here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

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