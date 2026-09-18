NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® UNVEILS SHOW-STOPPING ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP ABOARD NORWEGIAN AURA™ WITH 'WHITNEY: A CELEBRATION OF WHITNEY HOUSTON' TAKING CENTER STAGE

- The New Original Production, Developed with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, Celebrates the Unmistakable Voice, Music and Legacy of Whitney Houston, Delivering an Unforgettable Tribute Experience at Sea –

– Norwegian Aura™ Will Also Feature a Bold Mix of Immersive Theater, Live Music and Late-Night Entertainment with the Debut of “ILLUMINOX: Infinite Wonder Unboxed™,” The Vinyl Republic™, and the Return of LunaTique: Pop Circus™–

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MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2026 — Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the industry leader in delivering freedom and choice in experiences with uncompromising hospitality, today unveiled the entertainment lineup for the highly anticipated debut of Norwegian Aura™ in May 2027, including the headlining production “Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston.”

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Developed in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, the new original production celebrates one of the most acclaimed and bestselling artists of all time. With more than 220 million records sold worldwide, seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, six Grammy Awards and a legacy that continues to inspire generations, Houston's music will come to life through a contemporary concert experience created exclusively for NCL.

Norwegian Aura's lineup will also feature "ILLUMINOX: Infinite Wonder Unboxed™," a new original illusion spectacular blending acrobatics and visual effects; “The Vinyl Republic™,” NCL's newest live music collective that expands beyond the theater; and the return of the adults-only nightlife favorite “LunaTique: Pop Circus™,” creating entertainment experiences for every guest from day to night.

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"Every new ship is an opportunity for Norwegian Cruise Line to push the boundaries of what entertainment at sea can be, and with 'Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston,' we're building on the incredible momentum we've seen from our Vegas residency-inspired productions celebrating some of music's most iconic artists," said Bryan White, vice president of entertainment production at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Following the success of our Prince and Elton John productions on Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, respectively, this new show reimagines Whitney's legendary catalog through contemporary arrangements, dynamic storytelling, stunning visuals and powerful live performances. Together with original experiences like ‘ILLUMINOX’ and ‘The Vinyl Republic,’ we’ve created a collection of entertainment that transforms every venue into a destination and every evening into something unforgettable."

Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston – A New Original Production Honoring One of Music’s Most Iconic Voices

Developed in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and music publishing company Primary Wave Music, the production reimagines Houston's artistry through contemporary arrangements, dynamic storytelling and immersive stagecraft. Inspired by the glamour, confidence and star power that made Houston a global phenomenon, the show pays tribute to one of the most iconic voices ever recorded, transforming beloved songs into a vibrant concert experience that feels both timeless and entirely new. Guests will enjoy iconic hits including “It’s Not Right, But It’s OK,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” the nine-times RIAA certified platinum dance-pop anthem, also named Best Pop Song of All Time by Billboard magazine in 2023.

Staged in the three-story Aura Theatre & Club, the 45-minute production combines live vocals, a live band, stunning visuals and performances extending beyond the main stage to create an immersive experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line to present 'Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston' for the debut of the Norwegian Aura in May 2027,” said Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation. “Whitney enjoyed cruises. Her fans and supporters will have a nostalgic experience enjoying the extraordinary artistry and live music of Whitney Houston, performed by worldclass musicians while sailing on the high seas.”

Breathtaking Acrobatics, Live Music That Spans Generations and Endless Nightlife

Beyond the headline production, Norwegian Aura will feature a collection of original entertainment designed exclusively for the ship to deliver multigenerational experiences.

“ILLUMINOX: Infinite Wonder Unboxed™” combines grand-scale illusions, acrobatics, original music and visual effects in a fast-paced theatrical production that invites audiences into a world where the impossible becomes reality. Inspired by the joy of curiosity and the thrill of the unexpected, the 45-minute production will take guests through a fast-moving journey full of surprise and wonder in the Aura Theater & Club.

Music comes alive aboard Norwegian Aura with “The Vinyl Republic™,” NCL's newest live music collective inspired by the legacy of vinyl records. Spanning genres from country and rock to funk, blues and pop, the band delivers high-energy performances where no two shows are ever the same.

The collective headlines two signature experiences in the Aura Theatre & Club: "The Vinyl Republic's Journey Through Rock," celebrating Journey's greatest hits and the arena rock era, and "The Vinyl Republic's Kickin' It Country™," a lively, late-night country party featuring today's biggest hits and interactive line dancing.

Beyond the theater, The Vinyl Republic brings live music throughout the ship, from the Penrose Atrium to Improv at Sea, creating fresh, engaging performances that transform every venue into a unique concert experience.

Returning favorite “LunaTique: Pop Circus™” expands its adults-only blend of cabaret, circus artistry and immersive nightlife to the Aura Theatre & Club following its successful debut aboard Norwegian Luna™. This immersive theatrical experience, featuring new acts and new music, is available for an additional cost and includes tantalizing cocktails paired with each performance, offering a late-night alternative that is equal parts live entertainment and cocktail party.

Guests will also enjoy signature experiences including “Aura FIRST NIGHT™,” a welcome showcase introducing the ship's entertainment lineup, and “Latin LIVE!™,” an energetic poolside celebration featuring live percussionists, dynamic vocalists, vibrant dance performances and the biggest Latin dance hits to keep guests moving all night long.

Together, these experiences reflect NCL's continued commitment to delivering world-class entertainment at sea through innovative productions and unforgettable live performances.

Norwegian Aura Inaugural Season from Miami

Prior to homeporting in Miami for her inaugural season in June 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain on May 21, 2027 with calls to Valletta, Malta; as well as Salerno and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. This will be followed by a 13-day transatlantic voyage from Barcelona to Miami, from which she will commence her season of Caribbean cruises from Miami. From June 2027 through October 2027, Norwegian Aura will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages with calls to quintessential island destinations, including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the Brand’s newly enhanced private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, featuring the all-new Great Tides Waterpark. In winter 2027/28, Norwegian Aura will offer seven-day Western Caribbean voyages taking guests to lush, tropical destinations like Roatan (Islas de la Bahia), Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast.

For more information about Norwegian Aura and NCL's award-winning fleet, visit www.ncl.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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