Norwegian solar energy companies actively eyeing opportunities in India, says Ambassador May-Elin Stener

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Norwegian enterprises operating within the solar energy domain are actively exploring expansion avenues and strategic opportunities in India, noted Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026, Ambassador Stener highlighted that bilateral economic engagement between the two nations is experiencing notable momentum, particularly across renewable energy verticals following high-level diplomatic engagements and recent trade arrangements.

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Outlining the scale of Norway's commercial footprint in the country, Stener highlighted that there are around 106 Norwegian companies present in India, about 70 per cent are in the maritime sector, and the rest of them are in the green energy sector.

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Stener confirmed that additional Norwegian firms are tracking developments in the Indian marketplace to deploy specialised technologies.

"I just mentioned a very good example of floating solar energy and the technology that is brought from Norway. I think we will see more of that and we also have other Norwegian companies in this sector of solar energy looking to India and looking for opportunities here. So they are definitely interested," Stener said.

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She pointed to institutional mechanisms established following bilateral talks, noting that cooperation across green sectors has expanded significantly.

"Since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway in May this year, we have had a green strategic partnership between Norway and India," Stener said. "This is also a very good basis for cooperation between Norway and India on green energy. And Norway is very happy to be a partner here at the renewable energy summit this year. So in the country session, we have been discussing different areas of cooperation."

Addressing specific commercial projects currently taking shape on the ground, the envoy underscored emerging joint ventures between Norwegian firms and domestic entities in clean technology segments.

"We have been seeing some good examples of cooperation between Norwegian companies and Indian companies. For example, we have seen an example of a cooperation between Tata Power and a company called Ocean Sun on floating solar energy," she stated.

The Ambassador explained that the implementation of trade agreements between India and member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) has catalysed corporate interest and created concrete avenues for cross-border investments.

"The trade and economic partnership agreement between the EFTA countries and India has been in force for one year now. And we already see quite a lot of cooperation in the renewable energy sector," Stener observed. "Besides the maritime sector, it's the biggest one between Norway and India."

She added that commercial exchanges are also widening in traditional energy commodities alongside clean energy solutions.

"We have seen trade of natural gas coming into India from Norway. That is the sector that is increasing the most when it comes to import from Norway to India," Stener said. "And we also see a lot of Norwegian companies having a keen interest because the trade and economic partnership agreement makes it a very good framework for economic cooperation in the years to come."

"Well, one of the biggest, biggest installations in the world for carbon capture and storage is in Norway," the envoy noted. "We had the Indian Minister of Oil and Gas to see that place and the facility just when it opened last, last year. So we see interest from India on that and we are very happy to share the experiences that we have and happy to cooperate and Norwegian companies are also happy to provide some of the technologies."

There has been growth in economic and commercial relations between India and Norway in recent years especially in areas such as oil and gas, shipping and maritime industries, renewable energy, offshore projects and service sectors.

India’s exports to Norway rose from USD 270 million in 2014 to USD 439 million in 2025, reflecting an average annual growth rate of about 5 per cent. India’s services exports to Norway stood at USD 876 million in 2024, highlighting the growing role of services in the bilateral economic partnership. (ANI)

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