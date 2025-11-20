NoScope Gaming Signs MoU with Government of Andhra Pradesh to Develop World-Class Esports Arena & Tech Innovation Center in Amaravati

VMPL

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20: NoScope Gaming has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to build a world-class Esports Arena and Tech Innovation Center in Amaravati. The signing took place at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step in strengthening the state's presence in India's rapidly expanding esports landscape.

The facility will be the first of its kind in India, designed to host large-scale competitive events, develop the next generation of esports athletes, and support young creators and tech innovators. In addition to the esports arena, the project will feature a dedicated tech incubator space built to foster startups, tech projects, and emerging gaming technologies. By bringing a global-standard arena and a future-focused, tech-centric innovation center to Amaravati, the initiative aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a national destination for esports excellence and technology-driven growth.

A highlight of the summit was NoScope Gaming leadership's interaction with the Hon'ble Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Mr. P. Narayana, during which the MoU was formally signed. His commitment to building smart, future-ready cities aligns closely with NoScope Gaming's vision for Amaravati.

This initiative is also rooted in the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu and Shri Nara Lokesh, whose focus on innovation, digital empowerment, and youth-driven growth continues to position Andhra Pradesh as a forward-thinking state.

Leadership Comments

Ravi Achanta, CEO of NoScope Gaming, shared his thoughts on the occasion: "Impressive commitment from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. This is how NoScope Gaming is building momentum. Clear intent, strong leadership, and a future-ready roadmap. A big step forward for the esports ecosystem in AP."

Abhinandan Mukherjee, Project Head at NoScope Gaming, who was present for the signing at the CII Partnership Summit, added: "It was inspiring to witness the level of support and openness from the state leadership. Meeting Hon'ble Minister Mr. P. Narayana and presenting the MoU in person made the moment even more meaningful. This project will give young gamers, creators, and tech talent in AP opportunities at a scale we've always envisioned."

About NoScope Gaming

NoScope Gaming is one of India's fastest-growing esports and tech companies, recognized for building the nation's largest and most structured collegiate esports framework, talent development pathways, and high-energy on-ground events. Through its flagship property, the University Esports Championship (UEC), the company has enabled thousands of students to compete and explore careers in esports and gaming. NoScope Gaming continues to blend technology, entertainment, and learning to shape the future of esports talent in India.

