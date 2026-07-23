NOSTROY, MAXTech and Make India Technical and Training Center Lead India-Russia Skilled Workforce Collaboration

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New Delhi [India], July 23: India and Russia have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in the construction sector and skilled workforce mobility, with Russia's National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) concluding a two-day high-level visit to New Delhi. Led by NOSTROY President Anton Glushkov and coordinated by Manjunath Ganeshan Managing Director of MAX Tech International Pvt. Ltd., the 21-member Russian delegation held discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Department of Commerce, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and other stakeholders.

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The discussions focused on creating a transparent, legally compliant, and government-supported framework for recruiting skilled Indian construction professionals for employment in Russia. Under the proposed model, candidates will undergo identification, skill assessment, training, certification, and deployment in accordance with Russian construction standards. The delegation also reviewed the successful deployment of 30 Indian welders to Russia's Saratov Region and expressed its intention to significantly expand the recruitment of skilled Indian professionals across multiple construction trades. During the visit, the delegation also promoted CUBE EXPO 2026, inviting Indian construction companies and engineering firms to explore business opportunities in Russia.

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A demonstration of the proposed workforce mobility framework was successfully conducted at the Make India Technical and Training Center in the presence of Mr. Sirdeep Singh Dhir, receiving positive feedback. NOSTROY President Anton Glushkov described the initiative as a foundation for long-term India-Russia cooperation based on transparency, quality, and mutual trust, while MAXTech International Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Manjunath Ganeshan said the initiative would generate substantial employment opportunities for skilled Indian workers in Russian federation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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