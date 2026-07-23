DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NOSTROY, MAXTech and Make India Technical and Training Center Lead India-Russia Skilled Workforce Collaboration

NOSTROY, MAXTech and Make India Technical and Training Center Lead India-Russia Skilled Workforce Collaboration

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 23: India and Russia have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in the construction sector and skilled workforce mobility, with Russia's National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) concluding a two-day high-level visit to New Delhi. Led by NOSTROY President Anton Glushkov and coordinated by Manjunath Ganeshan Managing Director of MAX Tech International Pvt. Ltd., the 21-member Russian delegation held discussions with senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Department of Commerce, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and other stakeholders.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on creating a transparent, legally compliant, and government-supported framework for recruiting skilled Indian construction professionals for employment in Russia. Under the proposed model, candidates will undergo identification, skill assessment, training, certification, and deployment in accordance with Russian construction standards. The delegation also reviewed the successful deployment of 30 Indian welders to Russia's Saratov Region and expressed its intention to significantly expand the recruitment of skilled Indian professionals across multiple construction trades. During the visit, the delegation also promoted CUBE EXPO 2026, inviting Indian construction companies and engineering firms to explore business opportunities in Russia.

Advertisement

A demonstration of the proposed workforce mobility framework was successfully conducted at the Make India Technical and Training Center in the presence of Mr. Sirdeep Singh Dhir, receiving positive feedback. NOSTROY President Anton Glushkov described the initiative as a foundation for long-term India-Russia cooperation based on transparency, quality, and mutual trust, while MAXTech International Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Manjunath Ganeshan said the initiative would generate substantial employment opportunities for skilled Indian workers in Russian federation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts