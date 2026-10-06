Not All Iron Is the Same: The Science Behind Rasayanam’s Chelated Iron

Iron deficiency remains a major nutritional concern in India, particularly among women. According to NFHS-5, 57% of Indian women aged 15-49 are anaemic, highlighting the scale of the country’s iron and nutrition gap. Low iron levels can be associated with fatigue, weakness, reduced energy and difficulty keeping up with everyday activities.

But taking an iron supplement is only part of the solution. The form of iron, the nutrients taken alongside it and how well the formulation is tolerated can all influence the supplementation experience.

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Rasayanam’s True Form Iron is built around ferrous bisglycinate, a chelated form of iron designed for efficient absorption and better digestive tolerance than many conventional iron forms. Each tablet provides 29 mg of elemental iron, equivalent to 100% of the recommended daily allowance.

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The formulation goes beyond iron alone. Vitamin C is included to support iron absorption, while Vitamin B6, B9 and B12 support normal red blood cell formation and healthy blood function. Together, these nutrients complement iron’s role in supporting everyday energy and oxygen transport.

What further sets the formulation apart is its inclusion of Musta and Sunthi, two traditional botanical ingredients selected to support smoother digestion. These are particularly relevant because digestive discomfort and constipation are common concerns associated with iron supplementation and can make people inconsistent with their routine.

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“An iron supplement is only useful when people can take it consistently,” said Ayush Aggarwal, Founder, Rasayanam. “We wanted to look beyond simply adding iron to a tablet and build a formulation that considers absorption, nutritional support and digestive comfort together. That is why we chose chelated ferrous bisglycinate and combined it with supportive vitamins and Musta and Sunthi.”

With its Chelated Iron, Rasayanam aims to make daily iron supplementation more effective, considered and easier to stay consistent with, while ensuring it is third-party lab tested for quality, purity and safety.

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam creates science-backed supplements for everyday wellbeing, using clinically researched ingredients at effective dosages and third-party lab testing for quality and safety. The aim is simple: help customers know exactly what they are taking, stay consistent and experience meaningful results over time. True to its transparency-first philosophy, Rasayanam avoids unnecessary additives and uses only what is needed, with excipients clearly disclosed so customers can make informed choices about what they put in their bodies.

Rasayanam

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