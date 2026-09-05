Not Just Cholesterol, But a Complete Assessment of Your Heart Risk: Jalaram Diagnostics Launches a Special Heart Health Screening Campaign in Bardoli

PNN

Bardoli (Gujarat) [India], September 5: Jalaram Diagnostics has launched a special Advanced Heart Health Screening Campaign in Bardoli, bringing a broader approach to cardiovascular health assessment for people in Bardoli and surrounding areas.

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The initiative goes beyond routine cholesterol and blood sugar testing by bringing together multiple diagnostic parameters that can provide additional information about factors associated with cardiovascular health.

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The Advanced Heart Health Screening Package includes Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], Apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1), Apolipoprotein B (ApoB), hs-CRP, Homocysteine, Lipid Profile, RBS, HbA1c, Creatinine and SGPT.

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Beyond Routine Heart Check-Ups

When people think about a heart health check-up, cholesterol and blood sugar are often among the first parameters that come to mind. However, cardiovascular health is influenced by multiple factors, and a broader assessment can provide additional information for appropriate medical evaluation.

Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] is an additional lipid-related marker associated with cardiovascular risk. Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and Apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1) provide further information related to lipoprotein metabolism.

The screening package also includes hs-CRP, an inflammatory marker that may be considered alongside other clinical information during cardiovascular risk assessment, and Homocysteine, which can be relevant to certain cardiovascular risk factors.

Along with these advanced markers, the package includes a Lipid Profile, RBS and HbA1c, covering important cholesterol and blood-sugar parameters. Creatinine and SGPT are also included to provide basic information related to kidney and liver function.

A New Approach to Heart Health Screening in Bardoli

The campaign aims to encourage residents of Bardoli and nearby villages to take a more proactive approach towards preventive healthcare.

Rather than relying on a single health parameter, the initiative encourages individuals to understand multiple relevant health indicators and discuss their results with qualified healthcare professionals.

Jalaram Diagnostics has been serving the Bardoli community since 2003 and offers 1,300+ diagnostic tests across pathology, radiology, microbiology, biochemistry and cardiac investigations. The organisation also provides home sample collection and digital report delivery.Visit (Jalaram Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre)

The new heart-health initiative builds on this broader diagnostic ecosystem, with a specific focus on cardiovascular risk awareness and preventive screening.

From Bardoli to a Wider Healthcare Vision

The launch in Bardoli represents an important step in Jalaram Diagnostics’ broader vision of making advanced diagnostic services more accessible.

With Bardoli as the initial focus, the organisation aims to strengthen its presence across South Gujarat, followed by expansion across Gujarat and, in the long term, other parts of India.

The vision is to build a diagnostic network that combines advanced testing, accessible healthcare, technology-enabled reporting and patient-focused diagnostic services across multiple locations.

As healthcare awareness continues to grow, accessible diagnostic centres can play an important role in helping individuals understand their health parameters and make informed decisions in consultation with healthcare professionals.

Making Preventive Healthcare More Accessible

Preventive health screening is becoming an increasingly important part of modern healthcare. Regular assessment can help individuals understand important health indicators based on their age, medical history, lifestyle and other risk factors.

Through its Advanced Heart Health Screening Campaign, Jalaram Diagnostics aims to make a wider range of cardiovascular-related diagnostic testing accessible to the people of Bardoli and surrounding communities, while creating greater awareness about comprehensive heart health assessment.

The initiative is not simply about adding more tests. It is about encouraging people to look at their health more comprehensively and seek appropriate professional guidance based on their individual circumstances.

Building a Trusted Diagnostic Network

Jalaram Diagnostics’ broader diagnostic services include pathology and blood testing, radiology and imaging, microbiology, health check-up packages and cardiac investigations. Its website also highlights advanced diagnostic technology, home sample collection and digital report delivery. (Jalaram Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre)

Starting from Bardoli and South Gujarat, the organisation’s long-term vision is to expand its diagnostic presence across Gujarat and eventually build a wider Pan-India network, bringing its diagnostic capabilities and patient-focused approach to more communities.e

Because heart health is about more than just cholesterol.

For more information about Jalaram Diagnostics and its diagnostic services:

Website jalaramlaboratory.com

The screening package is intended for health assessment. Test results should be interpreted in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional and should not be considered a standalone diagnosis of cardiovascular disease.

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