Nothing bets big on India as first flagship store opens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): London-based consumer technology unicorn, Nothing, today inaugurated its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru.

The store, inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis, marks a significant step in the brand's expansion in India and reflects Nothing's commitment to building deeper, more immersive connections with its growing community there.

Spanning 5,032 square feet, the flagship space brings together Nothing and CMF products, along with official Nothing merchandise, including apparel, serving as an immersive hub for hands-on discovery, community interaction, and brand storytelling. Designed for self-expression, co-creation, and play, the store is shaped by Nothing's rebellious design philosophy and built with the local community at its core.

Drawing inspiration from the retro-futurism of 1970s assembly lines and workshops, the design exposes structure as spectacle. Concrete, aluminium, steel, and glass are left raw and unadorned, with transparency extending beyond the product to become the defining ethos of the space - nothing is hidden, whether in form, function, or process.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President, Nothing said, "Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. More than just a transaction point, we intentionally chose not to build a conventional retail store. Instead, we designed this space to offer our customers a unique, immersive experience. Our goal is to build understanding, trust, and lasting relationships with our community. The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences."

Beyond retail, the flagship introduces a range of experiential and service-led features, including a dedicated studio space for creators to shoot unboxing and hands-on content, customised Nothing products available exclusively at this location, and interactive elements such as vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-belt product displays.

A community hangout zone designed for events and informal interactions, along with complimentary beverages and snacks for visitors, further enhances the in-store experience.

Nothing's first flagship store in India expands its growing global retail footprint, following the Soho, London store and preceding upcoming locations in New York City and Tokyo. Located at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038, the store will operate daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The launch comes amid strong momentum for Nothing in India, where the brand has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand for seven of the last eight quarters, according to Counterpoint Research. This growth is driven by a community-first approach, distinctive design language, and a focus on building long-term brand affinity. (ANI)

