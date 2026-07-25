Nothing Phone (4b) Raises the Bar for Mid-range Smartphones in 2026

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Nothing has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone (4b), offering a balanced mix of design, performance, cameras, and battery life. Starting at around Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 39,783 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model, the smartphone targets buyers looking for a feature-rich device that complements work, entertainment, and everyday communication. Customers can also purchase the smartphone through Bajaj Finance with Easy EMI options, making it easier to spread the cost into manageable monthly instalments.

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Designed for modern lifestyles

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The Nothing Phone (4b) combines a clean design with practical features for daily use. Its 6.77-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while the slim profile and IP64-rated dust and water resistance make it suitable for everyday use. The punch-hole display and 120Hz refresh rate provide a smooth viewing experience for browsing, gaming, and streaming content.

Key highlights include:

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- 6.77-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

- 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling

- Peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits

- IP64-rated dust and water resistance

- Lightweight design with a premium finish

Built for reliable everyday performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, the Nothing Phone (4b) is designed to handle multitasking, productivity, and entertainment with ease. The 4nm chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, enables responsive performance across applications.

Performance features include:

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor

- Octa-core CPU with Adreno 810 GPU

- 8GB RAM across both variants

- Up to 256GB internal storage

- Android 16 with Nothing OS

- Three years of OS updates and six years of security updates

Cameras for everyday photography

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls. Support for 4K video recording, dual video mode, and slow-motion recording adds flexibility for content creation.

Camera highlights include:

- 50MP primary rear camera with OIS

- 8MP ultra-wide camera

- 16MP front camera

- 4K video recording at 30fps

- Dual video recording and slow-motion support

Long battery life with fast charging

The Nothing Phone (4b) packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports extended usage throughout the day. It also supports 33W fast charging, helping buyers recharge the device quickly between daily activities.

Battery features include:

- 6,000 mAh battery

- 33W fast charging support

- USB Type-C charging interface

Connectivity and smart features

The smartphone supports modern connectivity standards for faster networking and seamless wireless performance. Buyers also benefit from stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Additional features include:

- Dual SIM with 5G support

- Wi-Fi 7 compatibility

- Bluetooth v6.0

- NFC support

- Stereo speakers

- Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Pricing and availability

The Nothing Phone (4b) is available in the following storage variants:

- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 34,999

- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 39,783

Prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Customers can explore Easy EMI options through Bajaj Finance, making it easier to purchase Nothing mobile phones without paying the full amount upfront.

Buying the Nothing Phone (4b) with Bajaj Finance

Buying the Nothing Phone (4b) through Bajaj Finance offers customers a convenient way to own the latest smartphone with flexible payment options.

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Select the Nothing Phone (4b) variant you prefer.

3. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP.

4. Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months.

5. Complete the purchase and take the new Nothing Phone (4b) home the same day.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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