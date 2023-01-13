Notice to Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal

New Delhi, January 12
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), on Thursday issued notices to e-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdealfor sale of toys in violation of standards directed by the Central Government. These quality control orders came into force in 2021. The CCPA has sought response from them within seven days failing which necessary action might be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.
