Novacore Innovations and GPU.ai Announce Partnership to Expand Blackwell-Powered GPU Cloud Access Across U.S. and India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mumbai's Novacore Innovations and New York's GPU.ai have entered a strategic partnership to enable AI teams and enterprises seamless access to state-of-the-art GPU resources across the United States and India. The collaboration brings together GPU.ai's U.S. east-coast-based cloud--serving American AI startups with A100, H100, and H200 instances--and Novacore's powerful Hyderabad Blackwell cluster, now available for remote deployment worldwide.

Drawing on the expertise of each companies' engineers, customers receive tailored solutions for the most cost- effective and high-performance deployments, with solution design factoring in latency, workload demands, and end-user proximity. The partnership also introduces a 'Builder's Express' program, offering complimentary compute credits and dedicated onboarding support to select early-stage startups and research teams seeking resources on either cloud.

Both companies will collaborate on workload migration best practices and technical resources to make it easy for AI builders to leverage the strengths of each provider as needs evolve. Joint R&D into distributed scaling, burst capacity, and emerging use cases in generative AI and scientific modeling is prioritized.

This partnership delivers unique advantages for enterprises building cross-border AI solutions, startups running time-sensitive inference, and researchers scaling massive generative models. Teams can launch new projects, train large datasets, or perform real-time inference with the assurance of rapid provisioning and access to the latest GPUs. Advanced monitoring, hardware diagnostics, and support channels will be coordinated between partners to deliver reliability and transparency for mission-critical workloads.

For customers in regulated sectors and multinationals, the partnership also provides options for data residency, ensuring that deployments meet compliance requirements in both jurisdictions.

"This partnership enables builders in the U.S., India, and beyond to access the latest NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and proven H-series hardware on a single platform," said Ranbir Badwal, Co-founder of Novacore Innovations. "We are eliminating geographic and technical silos to accelerate AI development and deployment, making it simpler for innovators to scale solutions wherever opportunity leads. This partnership helps us assure customers of latency optimization. Even when your compute cluster is halfway around the world from your end user, our engineers ensure that performance isn't."

"AI startups want a smooth bridge between U.S. and international infrastructure--and with Novacore's Blackwell cluster now paired with our GPU.ai stack, that's a reality," said John Nguyen, Co-founder of GPU.ai. "Developers get access to both best-in-class locations and the latest GPU hardware for every stage of their project."

ABOUT NOVACORE INNOVATIONS

Novacore Innovations is India's first GPU cloud to offer NVIDIA Blackwells, powering deep learning, generative AI, and scientific workloads for customers worldwide. The company's platform provides access to cutting-edge GPU infrastructure, enabling organizations to innovate and deploy across borders. Learn more at www.novacorein.com.

ABOUT GPU.AI

GPU.ai delivers access to NVIDIA A100, H100, and H200 GPU instances for startups, researchers, and enterprises, supporting advanced AI workloads across the United States. Visit www.gpu.ai for more information.

