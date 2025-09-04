DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Novacore Innovations and GPU.ai Announce Partnership to Expand Blackwell-Powered GPU Cloud Access Across U.S. and India

Novacore Innovations and GPU.ai Announce Partnership to Expand Blackwell-Powered GPU Cloud Access Across U.S. and India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mumbai's Novacore Innovations and New York's GPU.ai have entered a strategic partnership to enable AI teams and enterprises seamless access to state-of-the-art GPU resources across the United States and India. The collaboration brings together GPU.ai's U.S. east-coast-based cloud--serving American AI startups with A100, H100, and H200 instances--and Novacore's powerful Hyderabad Blackwell cluster, now available for remote deployment worldwide.

Drawing on the expertise of each companies' engineers, customers receive tailored solutions for the most cost- effective and high-performance deployments, with solution design factoring in latency, workload demands, and end-user proximity. The partnership also introduces a 'Builder's Express' program, offering complimentary compute credits and dedicated onboarding support to select early-stage startups and research teams seeking resources on either cloud.

Advertisement

Both companies will collaborate on workload migration best practices and technical resources to make it easy for AI builders to leverage the strengths of each provider as needs evolve. Joint R&D into distributed scaling, burst capacity, and emerging use cases in generative AI and scientific modeling is prioritized.

This partnership delivers unique advantages for enterprises building cross-border AI solutions, startups running time-sensitive inference, and researchers scaling massive generative models. Teams can launch new projects, train large datasets, or perform real-time inference with the assurance of rapid provisioning and access to the latest GPUs. Advanced monitoring, hardware diagnostics, and support channels will be coordinated between partners to deliver reliability and transparency for mission-critical workloads.

Advertisement

For customers in regulated sectors and multinationals, the partnership also provides options for data residency, ensuring that deployments meet compliance requirements in both jurisdictions.

"This partnership enables builders in the U.S., India, and beyond to access the latest NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and proven H-series hardware on a single platform," said Ranbir Badwal, Co-founder of Novacore Innovations. "We are eliminating geographic and technical silos to accelerate AI development and deployment, making it simpler for innovators to scale solutions wherever opportunity leads. This partnership helps us assure customers of latency optimization. Even when your compute cluster is halfway around the world from your end user, our engineers ensure that performance isn't."

"AI startups want a smooth bridge between U.S. and international infrastructure--and with Novacore's Blackwell cluster now paired with our GPU.ai stack, that's a reality," said John Nguyen, Co-founder of GPU.ai. "Developers get access to both best-in-class locations and the latest GPU hardware for every stage of their project."

ABOUT NOVACORE INNOVATIONS

Novacore Innovations is India's first GPU cloud to offer NVIDIA Blackwells, powering deep learning, generative AI, and scientific workloads for customers worldwide. The company's platform provides access to cutting-edge GPU infrastructure, enabling organizations to innovate and deploy across borders. Learn more at www.novacorein.com.

ABOUT GPU.AI

GPU.ai delivers access to NVIDIA A100, H100, and H200 GPU instances for startups, researchers, and enterprises, supporting advanced AI workloads across the United States. Visit www.gpu.ai for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763527/Novacore_Innovations_GPU_ai.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763528/GPU_ai_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760817/Novacore_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts