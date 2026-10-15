Novo India introduces 35% price reduction for Norditropin® FlexPro® to expand affordable access to Growth Hormone Therapy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Novo India today introduced a significant price reduction of upto 35% for Norditropin® FlexPro® for adults & children living with growth hormone deficiency in India. Effective today, this innovative growth hormone therapy will be available with a new India-specific pricing in two dose strengths - 10 mg & 15 mg.

The price of the 10mg device has been reduced by 33%, from ₹16,836 to ₹11,300, while for 15mg device price has been reduced by 35%, from ₹25,254 to ₹16,450 — translating to savings of ₹5,539 and ₹8,802 per pen respectively.

Advertisement

This significant step is part of Novo's continued commitment to expanding access and affordability to essential therapies for people living with growth hormone deficiency and related conditions across India.

Advertisement

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo India said, "Growth hormone deficiency is a rare endocrine disorder, with published estimates suggesting it affects approximately 1 in 4,000 to 1 in 10,000 children.[1] At Novo India, we are committed to deliver innovation and ensure that every child living with growth hormone deficiency has access to the therapy they need. This price reduction is a direct reflection of that commitment and reinforces our long-term focus on enabling life-changing treatment to reach children and families across India."

Growth hormone deficiency occurs when the pituitary gland does not produce enough growth hormone to support normal growth. The deficiency may be present from birth or develop later, with causes including genetic or structural abnormalities and damage to the pituitary region; in many children, no specific cause is identified.

Advertisement

Dr Saurabh Uppal, Paediatric Endocrinologist, Govt Medical College Amritsar said, "When a child's growth is consistently slower than expected, families should seek a medical evaluation rather than assume the child will catch up. Growth hormone deficiency is one possible cause, and an accurate diagnosis helps us identify who may benefit from treatment. For children prescribed growth hormone, this delivery device can be an important part of the family's daily treatment routine."

Dr Archna Dayal Arya, Senior Consultant, Paediatric & Adolescent Endocrinology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said, "Treatment for growth hormone deficiency requires an individual therapy plan and ongoing follow-up. Timely diagnosis and adequate therapy are both critical for an ideal outcome for this rare disease.

With this innovation doctors can now offer a convenient and effective therapy to families. As clinicians, we want caregivers to feel confident using the device and to know when to seek help.”

Norditropin® FlexPro® is a pre-filled, easy-to-use growth hormone pen designed for children requiring long-term therapy. The device is designed to support ease of use and adherence for youngsters and their caregivers managing a long-term treatment journey.

Novo India says it continues to work with healthcare providers, people living with non-communicable diseases, and their caregivers to ensure timely and affordable access to its world-class therapies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)