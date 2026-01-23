Novo Medi Sciences Launches NEXIPOX PLUS®, a Next-Generation Varicella Vaccine Built on Advanced Formulation

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 23: Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group), a legacy-driven pharmaceutical company with 80 years of expertise in developing niche biological products such as vaccines and life-saving critical care solutions, has announced the launch of NEXIPOX PLUS®, the most recent innovation in Varicella vaccine since decades. NEXIPOX PLUS® has been developed with a clear focus on addressing the unique clinical, environmental, and operational needs of Indian patients and healthcare settings, making Novo Medi Sciences the only company to proactively upgrade varicella vaccine specifically for India.

Advertisement

Live attenuated varicella vaccines are inherently thermolabile, making formulation stability and potency retention critical to ensuring effective immunisation outcomes. Recognising the challenges posed by real-world Indian conditions, NEXIPOX PLUS® has been developed with 2X trehalose-based stabiliser system, representing a significant evolution in formulation that are result oriented. By replacing conventional stabilisers such as gelatin and mannitol, the formulation enhances viral stability, preserves potency, and significantly reduces the risk of allergic reactions and antigen crystallisation-related issues, supporting more reliable vaccine performance across storage, handling, and administration.

Advertisement

Clinical data demonstrates strong immunogenic performance of NEXIPOX PLUS®. Speaking on the same and the launch, Forum Bhagat, Managing Director, Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group), said, "NEXIPOX PLUS ® reflects our commitment to advancing vaccine science beyond incremental changes. The results of the clinical trial on Indian Patients has shown high seroconversion rates of 98% following a two-dose schedule, supported by a 35.4-fold geometric mean rise in antibody titres, indicating a robust immune response and effective protection against varicella virus."

NEXIPOX PLUS® has demonstrated a favourable safety profile in clinical studies with no serious adverse events causally linked to the vaccine in comparative clinical trials. The removal of gelatin from the formulation further supports improved tolerability.

Advertisement

Commenting on the clinical relevance, renowned pediatrician, Dr Nitin K. Shah, Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist, Mumbai, said, "While stability and safety are already well established in varicella vaccination, the real clinical advancement with NEXIPOX PLUS® lies in its enhanced immunogenicity. By building on a stable and reliable formulation, the use of 2x trehalose alongside advances in formulation and manufacturing has translated into stronger and more consistent immune responses, offering tangible benefits in routine immunisation and reinforcing clinician confidence."

The prevalence of chickenpox remains high in India, and the introduction of NEXIPOX PLUS® aligns with broader public health goals of reducing disease burden and improving vaccination compliance. Designed with affordability, scalability, and operational reliability in mind, the vaccine supports adoption in private practice and strengthens the overall immunisation ecosystem.

NEXIPOX PLUS® is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use from 12 months of age. Backed by patented technology across 156 countries, the product reflects strong global regulatory readiness, with international expansion strategies being evaluated based on public health needs and sustainable supply considerations.

With NEXIPOX PLUS®, Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) reinforces its focus on formulation-led vaccine innovation, delivering advancements that enhance stability, safety, and clinical confidence in modern immunisation practices.

About Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group):

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Novo Group) is a legacy-driven pharmaceutical company with over 80 years of expertise in developing niche biological products such as vaccines and life-saving critical care products. Established in 1946 by the visionary Shri Ramesh C. Bhagat, who introduced several life-saving vaccines for the first time in India, Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) has consistently prioritised innovation and accessibility in healthcare. Under the stewardship of the third-generation leadership, Forum Vipul Bhagat and Karan Vipul Bhagat -- the company continues to pioneer in immunisation and critical care, with a portfolio that includes the World's only thermostable chickenpox vaccine, NEXIPOX PLUS®. Novo Medi Sciences (Novo Group) remains at the forefront of public health advancements, with 40 first-to-India molecules and a robust pipeline of vaccines under clinical trials. The company expects to launch at least two vaccines each year starting from as early as 2026 and have a complete portfolio of niche vaccines within the next 4 years for all age groups covering diseases such as Pneumonia, Meningitis, Cervical Cancer, Herpes Shingles, and many more. While being dominant in the Indian vaccine segment, the company is committed to ensuring global healthcare access, with its medicines internationally available in over 45 countries while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficacy since 1946.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)