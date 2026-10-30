Novus Loyalty H1 FY27 Net Profit Surges 94.16 Percent Half-on-Half; Revenue Rises 74.79 Percent to Rs. 97.90 Crore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Novus Loyalty Limited, a BSE SME-listed enterprise loyalty and customer engagement technology company, announced its financial performance for the half-year ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations increased 37.10% year-on-year to ₹97.90 crore, compared with ₹71.41 crore in H1 FY26, with growth across all four business verticals.

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Profit after tax rose 32.27% to ₹7.56 crore, compared with ₹5.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased 20.58% to ₹9.40 crore, while profit before tax grew 32.84% to ₹10.15 crore. Total income stood at ₹98.86 crore, up 38.39% year-on-year.

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Novus recorded growth in revenue and profitability over the preceding half-year. Revenue increased 74.79%, EBITDA grew 86.22% and PAT rose 94.16%. EBITDA and PAT margins improved sequentially by 59 and 77 basis points, respectively.

Amounts in ₹ lakh, except margins and percentage changes.

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* Revenue from Operations: ₹9,789.96 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹5,601.08 in H2 FY26, registering a 74.79% half-on-half growth.

* Total Income: ₹9,885.56 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹5,629.66 in H2 FY26, registering a 75.60% growth.

* EBITDA: ₹939.64 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹504.59 in H2 FY26, registering an 86.22% growth.

* EBITDA Margin: Improved to 9.60% from 9.01%, up 59 basis points.

* Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹1,015.26 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹517.42 in H2 FY26, registering a 96.22% growth.

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹756.46 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹389.61 in H2 FY26, registering a 94.16% growth.

* PAT Margin: Improved to 7.73% from 6.96%, up 77 basis points.

Growth Across Business Verticals

Technology charges recorded the highest percentage growth, while digital vouchers remained the largest revenue contributor.

* Technology Charges: Revenue stood at ₹744.34 lakh, registering a YoY growth of 50.65%.

* Redemption Charges: Revenue stood at ₹3,622.56 lakh, registering a YoY growth of 25.06%.

* Merchant Promotions: Revenue stood at ₹501.07 lakh, registering a YoY growth of 37.02%.

* Digital Vouchers: Revenue stood at ₹4,922.00 lakh, registering a YoY growth of 45.43%.

Novus is working towards a more product-led business model, with greater emphasis on technology revenues, merchant promotions, SaaS capabilities and self-service functionality. These initiatives are intended to improve scalability and reduce manual programme management over time.

Proposed AutoPe Acquisition

Novus has entered into a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of up to 80.87% of AutoPe Payment Solutions Limited. Based on an equity valuation of ₹130 crore for the entire company, the proposed stake implies consideration of approximately ₹105.13 crore.

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and applicable approvals. As presented in the investor presentation, AutoPe’s FY26 financial profile is as follows:

* Revenue from Operations: ₹102.00 crore.

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹14.10 crore.

* Net Worth: ₹69.40 crore.

* Cash and Bank Balances: ₹33.42 crore.

AutoPe has maintained a debt-free balance sheet. The proposed combination could bring payment capabilities closer to Novus’s loyalty, rewards, merchant promotions and voucher offerings, with potential applications across digital commerce, travel, entertainment, ticketing and mobility.

International Expansion and Financial Position

Novus has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai to support customer engagement, business development and partnerships across GCC and MENA markets. It also continues to evaluate partner-led opportunities in Africa and other international markets.Going forward, Novus will prioritise deeper BFSI relationships, AI-led product development, international market development and the expansion of technology and merchant promotion revenues.

Vibhore Rastogi, Executive Director and CFO, Novus Loyalty Limited, said, “We delivered growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax against both the corresponding period last year and the preceding half-year. Compared with H2 FY26, revenue grew 74.79% and PAT increased 94.16%, alongside sequential improvement in operating and net profit margins. While year-on-year margins remain an area of focus, our priorities include improving operating efficiency and increasing the contribution of technology-led revenues and merchant promotions as we build a more scalable business.”

Commenting on the performance, Deepak Singh Tomar, CEO, Novus Loyalty Limited, said, “Our first-half performance reflects growth across all four business verticals as we continue to strengthen our core loyalty technology platform. The launch of three NoCXy AI agents marks an important step towards more personalised and automated customer engagement. Alongside this, our planned Dubai subsidiary and proposed AutoPe acquisition represent opportunities to take our capabilities to wider markets and extend our role across the transaction lifecycle. Our focus remains on long-term enterprise relationships, practical product innovation and disciplined execution.”

About Novus Loyalty Limited

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Gurugram, Novus Loyalty Limited provides enterprise loyalty and customer engagement solutions to banks, fintechs, retailers, healthcare businesses and other enterprises. Its offerings span loyalty technology, rewards redemption, merchant promotions and digital vouchers, supported by deployment options on client infrastructure and through cloud-based subscriptions.

Novus is listed on the BSE SME platform under scrip code 544735.

Website: www.novus-loyalty.com

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