NOVVA Group acquires Colombian solar portfolio from ABO Energy, strengthening Latin American platform

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Hong Kong, June 22: NOVVA Group ("Novva"), a global AI-enabling energy infrastructure platform, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire a Colombian solar portfolio from German renewables developer ABO Energy, marking a significant milestone in its Latin American expansion.

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The portfolio comprises three advanced-stage solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 37.8 MWac. Located in the Andean highlands of central Colombia, the projects benefit from strong solar irradiation, secured grid connection approvals, and long-term land lease agreements. Commercial operation is targeted for early 2028, delivering clean, reliable power to the country's key economic and growth centres.

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Colombia's accelerating digital transformation and industrial modernisation are driving sustained demand for clean power. Under the government's 2024-2031 National AI Roadmap, AI adoption is targeted across 50% of enterprises and public-sector institutions -- underscoring the long-term need for the infrastructure Novva delivers.

"Colombia is exactly the kind of market Novva is built to serve. By combining specialised financing with global delivery expertise, we are accelerating the local energy transition and laying the green power foundation that tomorrow's digital economy and high-growth industries will rely on," said Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva.

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"We are delighted to partner with Novva to advance these high-quality assets. Their financing and execution capabilities make them an ideal partner to take the projects forward, driving local growth and accelerating Colombia's clean energy transition," said Ingo Burdack-Debes, General Manager at ABO Energy.

Following the recent acquisition of the 120 MWp solar project in the Philippines, this transaction further strengthens Novva's capability to deploy bankable infrastructure across high-potential emerging markets.

About Novva

Novva (NOVVA Group Pte. Ltd.) is a global AI-enabling energy infrastructure platform that originates, finances, builds, and operates bankable clean energy assets across Southeast Asia and Latin America. As digital transformation drives an unprecedented increase in global electricity demand, Novva scales its clean power capabilities to build the reliable energy foundation for the AI era and beyond.

www.novvaglobal.com

About ABO Energy

ABO Energy is a globally recognised developer and constructor of renewable energy projects headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company specialises in wind, solar, storage, and hydrogen technologies, managing the full process from site assessment and licensing to engineering, financing, and long-term operational management.

www.aboenergy.com

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