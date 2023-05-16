Now, CVV-less payments on RuPay

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday said RuPay has now introduced the CVV (Card Verification Value)-free payment experience for its debit, credit and prepaid cardholders who have tokenised their cards on the merchant application or webpage.

This new CVV-less experience ensures that the cardholder will not have to reach out to their wallet or remember any card details, if they have saved (tokenised) their card on the e-commerce merchant which supports this feature, NPCI said.

When a cardholder opts to save their card for a domestic e-commerce transaction, they authenticate the transaction through the card details (card number, CVV, card expiry date) as a one-time activity followed by entering the OTP (two-factor authentication), the details are then tokenised and saved with the merchant, it said. The merchants live for CVV-less payments can complete the payment by just entering the OTP without the need to enter the CVV or other card details again, it said.