NPCI building AI platform on Claude to drive wider enterprise adoption: Anthropic India MD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is building its AI platform on Anthropic's Claude, a move that could help expand the use of artificial intelligence across India's financial ecosystem, Anthropic India Managing Director Irina Ghose said.

Speaking during a fireside chat on “AI Native Markets: Driving the Next Era of Financial Advantage” at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Ghose said NPCI's AI initiative can help create a platform through which businesses and developers can build and deploy AI-led solutions more widely.

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“Again, NPCI, which is our host, when they are building across AI Next, their platform on Claude, that's a great kind of ensuring that we are solving larger ecosystems, making it centrally available for people to build things which are connectors and getting them lot more pervasive,” Ghose said.

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She said India's opportunity in AI is closely linked to its ability to address problems at population scale, given the country's large and diverse user base and multilingual requirements.

“India's complexity lies in the diversity of the population it serves, the scale, the multilingual language that we really have to solve for,” Ghose said.

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According to Ghose, making advanced AI capabilities available across sectors such as banking, agriculture, education and healthcare could help address challenges beyond individual enterprises and take AI applications to the last mile.

“In each of them, it really matters because the minute you kind of try to solve population scale problems by making it available to the last mile, that's where the real difference lies,” she said.

Ghose also highlighted the importance of having AI infrastructure and data processing capabilities within India as enterprise adoption increases.

She said Anthropic's Claude models being made available through Amazon Bedrock in India would address requirements around data residency, security and governance.

Ghose said “I would say the need for having data privacy and the need for having data reside within the boundaries was always an ask for the industry. We absolutely want to ensure that the way we are serving the institutions, people in the country, we ensure the data privacy for the data residing in the country”.

For businesses, the development points to a broader shift in India's AI ecosystem, with large financial institutions, fintechs and infrastructure platforms increasingly looking to integrate frontier AI into their operations rather than limiting adoption to standalone or point solutions.

She also shared that the biggest business value of artificial intelligence lies not merely in improving efficiency or reducing costs, but in helping companies solve complex problems that were previously difficult to address. (ANI)

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