NPCI to facilitate cross-border payments in UAE

New Delhi, October 4
NPCI International Payments Ltd, the international arm of the National Payment Corporation of India, will ink an agreement with Al Etihad Payments on Thursday in Abu Dhabi to facilitate cross-border transactions, an official said.
The MoU will be signed on the development of the domestic card scheme of the UAE based on India’s RuPay debit and credit card stack, the official said.
