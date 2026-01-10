NPST Partners with Infinity Infoway to Embed Digital Payments into Identity Cards

Left to Right Mr. Nikunj Gajera Infinity Infoway Limited Mr. Bhaveshkumar Gadhethariya Infinity Infoway Limited Mr. Deepak Thakur Network People Services Technologies ltd. Mr. Ashish Agarwal Network People Services Technologies ltd. Mr. Ashok Holani Holani Consultants Private Limited. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), a leading digital banking and payments technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Infinity Infoway Ltd to enable identity-linked digital payments through an embedded, ERP-integrated platform.

Advertisement

NPST’s TimePay Prepaid Card with Infinity Infoway brings embedded payments into the heart of enterprise operations by integrating prepaid payment capabilities with ERP-led business workflows. Student IDs, employee IDs, and driver IDs are transformed into secure, prepaid credentials that support operational use cases, with payments acting as a natural extension of how organisations already function.

Advertisement

Infinity Infoway’s ERP governs core operational processes such as identity issuance, role definition, access rights, approvals, and policy enforcement. NPST’s payment layer is embedded into this operational framework, allowing transactions to occur only within the boundaries defined by the organisation. As a result, who can spend, where they can spend, and how payments are used are determined by operational rules, not manual intervention.

Advertisement

This approach enables organisations to run day to day operations more efficiently while ensuring that payments remain controlled, auditable, and compliant. Timepay Card users benefit from a simple, cashless experience through credentials they already carry, while institutions retain full operational oversight through a single, integrated system. Designed to work seamlessly across both offline and online acceptance points, the solution is well suited for campuses, transport ecosystems, and enterprise environments.

For educational institutions, the partnership embeds prepaid payments into academic and administrative workflows, enabling controlled usage across approved on campus merchants and predefined categories such as canteens, bookstores, and transportation. Parents can preload funds, reducing cash handling while ensuring transaction visibility, auditability, and misuse prevention. The platform also supports core school and student management operations, including identity management, administration, and operational reporting, through a single integrated system.

Advertisement

For transport companies and fleet operators, the platform embeds prepaid payments into operational workflows to address challenges such as fuel overbilling and misuse of cash advances. Driver issued identity credentials can be configured for use only at authorised fuel stations or approved expense categories, with predefined limits governed by operational policies. Digital transaction trails and real time reconciliation improve cost control and audit readiness, while supporting safer, cashless operations for drivers. The platform also integrates fleet operations such as inventory management, fuel controls, and employee management within a single system.

The solution will be rolled out pan India in a phased manner, beginning with controlled deployments across select educational institutions and enterprises, followed by broader expansion based on partner requirements and regulatory guidelines.

Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Chand Thakur, Chief Executive Officer and Co founder, NPST, said, “Financial inclusion must move beyond access to bank accounts and focus on real world usability. By embedding payments directly into identity credentials, Timepay enables institutions to digitise everyday transactions while retaining control, compliance, and transparency. This partnership with Infinity Infoway reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that are practical, secure, and designed for large scale adoption.” The partnership underscores a shared vision between NPST and Infinity Infoway to bring identity and payments together through a secure, prepaid model, driving the next phase of digital payment adoption across education, enterprise, and mobility ecosystems.

Announcing the partnership with NPST, the Founder and Managing Director of Infinity Infoway, Mr. Bhavesh Gadhethariya, stated, “Together, we aim to build a single identity–based, infinite payments ecosystem for students, employees, and drivers. Infinity’s strong capabilities and large-scale presence in the education ecosystem will enable us to create new milestones and deliver greater value to students, parents, and education management.” He further added that this partnership with NPST will be a significant strategic addition to Infinity ERP, strengthening its differentiation in the market and supporting the company’s value-driven vision and long-term business growth. At Infinity, customer success through technology remains our core mission, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful, scalable, and innovative solutions.

About NPST: Incorporated in 2013, NPST is one of India’s leading digital banking and payments technology companies, listed on both NSE and BSE. Operating as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PaaS), the company offers an integrated suite of solutions, including switches (UPI, IMPS, Banking Connect), BBPS integrations, banking super apps, merchant acquiring (online and offline), dispute management, and an AI-enabled fraud management RegTech solution.

Driven by its vision to deliver digital technology across the financial value chain, NPST works with regulators, banks, fintechs, payment aggregators and gateways, and NBFCs to power secure, scalable, and seamless digital financial services. NPST supports 100+ customers and processes 18 Bn+ transactions annually. Through its technology-first approach, the company continues to strengthen and advance India’s digital payments ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.npstx.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)