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Home / Business / NSE deploys liquid cooling technology for AI infrastructure, plans to scale capacity to 224 GPUs  

NSE deploys liquid cooling technology for AI infrastructure, plans to scale capacity to 224 GPUs  

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ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity to up to 224 graphics processing units (GPUs), as it strengthens its technology infrastructure to support growing AI workloads and future computing requirements.

The exchange has deployed a Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) solution at its on-premises data centre, marking what it described as the first such deployment in Indian capital markets.

NSE has already deployed multiple GPUs and plans to expand the capacity to more than 80 GPUs during the current quarter. The infrastructure has been designed to accommodate up to 224 GPUs across high-density racks, providing scope for further expansion as the exchange scales its AI applications.

The deployment is aimed at supporting high-density GPU-based computing through a scalable cooling architecture, as AI applications place increasing demands on computing capacity, power and cooling systems.

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The exchange said the on-premises infrastructure would also strengthen data sovereignty by allowing it to retain complete control over AI data, computing resources and access. This is expected to support its security governance framework and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements as AI adoption expands.

Viral Mody, Executive Director, NSE, said the exchange was investing in advanced technologies to strengthen operational excellence, enhance efficiency and promote responsible resource utilisation.

"Our deployment of direct-to-chip liquid cooling reflects this approach, enabling us to prepare for evolving computing needs while advancing a more energy-conscious technology ecosystem," Mody said.

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Sampath Manickam, Chief Technology Officer, NSE, said AI was driving a fundamental shift in technology infrastructure, with significantly higher requirements for computing density, power and cooling.

"The DCLC deployment provides a scalable and energy-efficient foundation for high-density GPU computing and strengthens our readiness for the next generation of AI workloads," he said.

The exchange also plans to extend the liquid cooling technology to its co-location data centre in the near future, based on the requirements of market participants.

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The initiative forms part of NSE's broader effort to build resilient and scalable technology infrastructure to support the evolving requirements of India's capital markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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