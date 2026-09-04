DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NSE gets SEBI nod for IPO, clears key hurdle for mega listing

NSE gets SEBI nod for IPO, clears key hurdle for mega listing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the much-awaited listing of the country’s largest stock exchange.

SEBI said this in its processing-status report issued during the week ending Friday.

Advertisement

NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on June 17 with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd as the coordinating lead manager. The proposed issue is classified as an OFS-only IPO, meaning existing shareholders will offer their shares for sale, with NSE itself not issuing any fresh shares as part of the offering.

Advertisement

The SEBI approval marks a major step forward for NSE’s IPO plans and brings the exchange closer to entering the public markets. The next steps will include completing regulatory and procedural requirements and finalising the offer document and issue details before the IPO can be launched.

NSE had appointed a record 20 Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) or Merchant Bankers for its proposed IPO, underscoring the scale and significance of what is expected to be India's largest public issue.

Advertisement

According to the draft offer documents, NSE's proposed IPO will be entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders. The offer comprises up to 148.91 million equity shares of face value Re 1 each. As the issue is an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to the selling shareholders, while NSE itself will not receive any fresh capital from the offering.

With SEBI observations now issued, attention is likely to turn to NSE’s updated offer document and the timeline for the IPO. The exchange will also have to complete the remaining listing formalities before the public issue opens for subscription. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts