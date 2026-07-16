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Home / Business / NSE got SEBI's nod to launch derivatives on Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12

NSE got SEBI's nod to launch derivatives on Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received SEBI's approval to launch derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index (NIFTYFPI) from August 12, as per a statement by the stock exchange.

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According to the release, NSE will offer three serial monthly futures and options contracts on the index. The cash-settled contracts will expire on the last Tuesday of each expiry month.

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"The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch Derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index (NIFTYFPI) aims to introduce these contracts in the Equity Derivatives segment from August 12, 2026," the release said.

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The Nifty India FPI 150 Index tracks the performance of the top 150 stocks from the Nifty 500 that are accessible and investable for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). As per the release, the constituents are selected based on their six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalisation, with each stock's weight determined by its foreign investible free-float market capitalisation.

"The index had top sector representation from financial services sector with 26.15% weight followed by Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels with 10.03% and Healthcare with 7.51% as of June 2026," NSE said.

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The index, launched on August 16, 2025, has a base date of October 3, 2022, and a base value of 1,000. It is based on the foreign investible free-float methodology and is rebalanced every quarter.

Commenting on the development, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said "The introduction of derivatives on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index will further complement the existing index derivatives product suite. The Nifty India FPI 150 Index represents a broad and diversified segment of the Indian equity market, comprising 150 liquid stocks across multiple segments while maintaining a focus on liquidity and investibility, making it a suitable underlying for hedging and portfolio diversification". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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