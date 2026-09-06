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Home / Business / NSE hosts Young Entrepreneurs for Bharat gathering, highlights youth’s role in nation-building

NSE hosts Young Entrepreneurs for Bharat gathering, highlights youth’s role in nation-building

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India’s young entrepreneurs will play a pivotal role in driving the country’s next phase of growth, with entrepreneurship, innovation and nation-building emerging as key themes at the Young Entrepreneurs for Bharat gathering held at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan delivered the introductory address at the gathering, which brought together entrepreneurs, leaders and young changemakers. The event focused on the role of India’s youth in building a stronger and more prosperous Bharat. NSE shared details of the event in a post on X.

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The gathering was also addressed by Atul Limaye, Sah Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Roopa Kudva, MD & CEO of CRISIL, and Bhavik Merchant, Director of Swan Corp. The speakers highlighted the importance of youth participation in shaping India’s economic and social future.

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The Young Entrepreneurs for Bharat initiative seeks to bring together a community of entrepreneurs and professionals united by a common focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and nation-building.

According to the initiative’s website, its 2026 gathering brings together more than 350 young entrepreneurs, founders and professionals from across sectors who are building companies, products and institutions expected to shape India’s next decade.

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The emphasis on entrepreneurship comes at a time when India’s capital markets are witnessing heightened activity and a growing pipeline of companies seeking access to public capital. The NSE itself is preparing for its long-awaited initial public offering after receiving regulatory approval, with the proposed issue expected to rank among India’s largest public offerings.

For young businesses, access to capital, institutional support and opportunities to scale will remain critical as they move from early-stage ventures to larger enterprises. NSE’s engagement with the Young Entrepreneurs for Bharat initiative also underscores the growing intersection between entrepreneurship and India’s capital-market ecosystem.

The event therefore placed youth entrepreneurship not merely as a source of new businesses, but as an important component of India’s broader nation-building and economic-growth story. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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