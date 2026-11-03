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Home / Business / NSE International Exchange extends trading hours to nearly 24 hours a day

NSE International Exchange extends trading hours to nearly 24 hours a day

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): NSE International Exchange (NSEIX), based in Gujarat's GIFT City, has extended its trading hours to 23 hours and 30 minutes a day, allowing international investors and trading participants to access markets across Asian, European and American time zones.

The NSEIX, in a statement, said that the enhanced market timings came into effect on November 2, 2026, with trading operations now starting at 3:15 AM IST and closing at 2:45 AM IST the following day.

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The move is aimed at providing investors with a longer window to trade and greater flexibility to respond to developments in international markets. With the extended timings, participants can access the exchange for almost the entire day, covering major global trading hours.

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NSEIX said the initiative would strengthen GIFT City's role as an international financial centre connecting India with global capital markets. The extended trading window is also expected to help participants manage their market exposure across different global time zones.

It added, “With this launch, NSEIX sets a new global benchmark to provide continuous market for nearly 24/5 hours to the market participants”.

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The exchange described the launch as a significant milestone in its efforts to improve international market access and provide a continuous trading environment for participants.

The new framework is supported by technology and operational arrangements designed to manage the extended market hours. According to NSEIX, its technology infrastructure enables rapid system maintenance and updates, with maintenance completed within 3 minutes between sessions and in less than 15 minutes at the end of the day.

V. Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of NSEIX, said, "The extension to 23.5-hour trading at NSEIX is an important milestone in our endeavor to create a globally accessible marketplace from GIFT City. By enabling market access across all time zones, we are providing participants with greater flexibility and strengthening GIFT City's connectivity with global financial markets."

NSEIX operates as an international multi-asset exchange in GIFT City and was set up on June 5, 2017. It is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The exchange offers a range of financial products, including Indian single-stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts and global stocks.

NSEIX said it would continue to focus on expanding international market access and developing market infrastructure to meet the changing requirements of global participants. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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