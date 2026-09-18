DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NSE IPO oversubscribed 1.10 times on Day 2, QIB portion subscribed 1.43 times

NSE IPO oversubscribed 1.10 times on Day 2, QIB portion subscribed 1.43 times

article_Author
.
Updated At : 05:28 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was oversubscribed 1.10 times on the second day of bidding, with investors placing bids for 9.73 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares offered, according to subscription data available on NSE’s website as of 1606 IST.

The overall subscription stood at 1.10 times, with demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs) and employees taking their respective portions above full subscription, while the retail portion remained below full subscription.

Advertisement

The NSE IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, with a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share. The issue opened for public subscription on September 17 and will close on September 21. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders, meaning NSE will not receive proceeds from the issue.

Advertisement

The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.43 times, with bids for 3.61 crore shares against 2.52 crore shares reserved for the category. Domestic financial institutions, including banks, financial institutions and insurance companies, placed bids for 2.55 crore shares, while foreign institutional investors bid for 30.77 lakh shares.

Mutual funds bid for 28.03 lakh shares, while other investors placed bids for 47.30 lakh shares.

Advertisement

The NII category was subscribed 1.58 times, receiving bids for 2.98 crore shares against 1.89 crore shares reserved for the segment.

The retail individual investor (RII) category was subscribed 0.70 times, with bids for 3.08 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares offered. Of the total retail bids, 2.79 crore shares were placed through the cut-off route, while 28.83 lakh shares were bid at specific prices.

The employee category was subscribed 1.48 times, with bids for 6.40 lakh shares against 4.33 lakh shares reserved for employees.

At the end of the first day of bidding, the IPO had been subscribed 54 per cent, with bids for 4.81 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares offered. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts