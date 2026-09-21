NSE IPO subscribed 5.7 times as QIBs lead demand; shares to list on BSE on Thursday

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India is set to move towards allotment after the Rs 22,561-crore issue was subscribed 5.69 times by the close of bidding on Monday, with qualified institutional buyers showing the strongest demand among major investor categories.

The IPO received bids for 50.40 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares offered, according to the final subscription data on NSE. The QIB portion was subscribed 12.68 times, with bids for 31.97 crore shares against 2.52 crore shares reserved for the category.

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The non-institutional investor segment was subscribed 6.54 times, receiving bids for 12.36 crore shares against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

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The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 1.35 times, with bids for 5.96 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved for the category. The employee portion was subscribed 2.36 times, with 10.22 lakh shares bid for against 4.33 lakh shares reserved.

The NSE IPO opened for public subscription on September 17 and closed on Monday. The issue had a price band of Rs 1,700-Rs 1,785 per share and a lot size of eight shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,280 at the upper end of the price band. The IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares, meaning the proceeds will go to existing shareholders selling their stakes rather than to NSE.

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The exchange is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on September 22, with shares likely to be credited to successful allottees on September 23.

NSE shares are scheduled to make their stock-market debut on September 24, 2026, on the BSE, rather than on NSE's own platform. The IPO is set to mark NSE's transition into a publicly listed company, while BSE will serve as the designated listing exchange.

The IPO is among India's largest public offerings and marks the long-awaited listing of the country's largest stock exchange. NSE had received regulatory clearance to proceed with the public issue after its listing plans had been delayed for several years. (ANI)

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