NSE IPO subscribed 5.7 times; listing on Sept 24

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country’s second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day on Monday, and led strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering is India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC’s Rs 21,000-crore offering in 2022, but remains below Hyundai Motor India’s record public offer so far.

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The NSE IPO received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription, according to the BSE data.

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The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 12.68 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.55 times. The retail investors’ portion was booked 1.39 times.

The mega IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size. NSE shares are expected to make their market debut on September 24.