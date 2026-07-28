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Home / Business / NSE mega IPO to catalyze foreign capital inflows and drive next phase of governance: Experts

NSE mega IPO to catalyze foreign capital inflows and drive next phase of governance: Experts

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)--poised to be India's largest-ever public issue with an estimated size of around Rs 30,000 crore--marks a watershed milestone for the country's capital markets.

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Financial experts believe the long-awaited listing will re-establish India's global market standing, deepen institutional investment, and usher in a new era of governance and financial inclusion.

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Speaking to ANI, Mrugank Paranjpe, Managing Partner at MC3, highlighted that the listing will serve as a crucial catalyst for attracting foreign equity capital back into the country.

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"At a time when foreign capital has seen outflows, the ability to bring in global participation at this scale is a strong indicator of our market's maturity. Furthermore, it allows initial institutional investors to unlock capital and redeploy it into building new enterprises," Paranjpe said.

On governance, he noted that while SEBI's Market Infrastructure Institutions (MII) guidelines already ensure rigorous standards, public listing will institutionalize transparency and provide over a hundred thousand retail investors with transparent price discovery.

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Echoing these views, Corporate Consultant Uday Tardalkar emphasized NSE's role in democratizing Indian finance since its inception in 1994, taking equity culture from metro cities to every corner of the nation.

Tardalkar noted that public listing brings poetic justice to the exchange, which pioneered electronic trading, dematerialization, and T+1 settlement cycles in India.

"NSE has been the backbone of the market--from cash and derivatives to MSME platforms and Social Stock Exchanges. Listing on a rival exchange means NSE will now practice what it preaches, abiding by quarterly disclosures and strict listing compliance, which significantly boosts investor confidence," Tardalkar stated.

On global valuation and positioning, Tardalkar added that an expected valuation placing NSE in the top tier globally will elevate India's image alongside markets like the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Both experts agreed that beyond providing retail investors direct ownership in a critical market infrastructure provider, the mega-IPO signals a highly mature, globally competitive Indian financial ecosystem poised to drive future expansion across commodities, debt markets, and small-business capital raising. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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