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Home / Business / NSE, NCAER hold investor awareness seminar under SEBI initiative to promote financial literacy

NSE, NCAER hold investor awareness seminar under SEBI initiative to promote financial literacy

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE), in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) under SEBI's investor awareness initiative, organised an investor awareness seminar aimed at promoting financial literacy, informed investing and investor protection.

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According to the post shared by NSE on X, the seminar brought together "students and faculty members for an engaging session on financial literacy, investor awareness protection and market development."

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NSE said Dr C S Mohapatra, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER, who attended the event as the chief guest, "shared valuable insights on awareness and protection measures [and] the importance of informed investing."

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The exchange said NCAER Senior Research Analyst Depannita Ghosh highlighted "the breadth, depth and inclusiveness of the markets and the way forward."

Gaurav Motwani, Assistant Vice President at NSE, addressed participants on investing in capital markets, investor protection initiatives and "fraud and scam prevention," the exchange said.

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According to NSE, the seminar also featured an interactive quiz that witnessed enthusiastic participation, while the programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Vivek Dua, Chief Manager, NSE.

Under SEBI's Investor Education and Awareness Programme, recognised stock exchanges regularly organise awareness programmes to improve financial literacy, educate investors about their rights and responsibilities, and promote informed participation in the securities market. NSE conducts such programmes for students, professionals, self-help groups and the general public across the country.

Concluding the update, NSE said, "Together, we continue our commitment to creating an informed and financially empowered investor community." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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