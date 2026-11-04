Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / NSE performs bhoomi pujan for new office building at Mumbai's BKC

NSE performs bhoomi pujan for new office building at Mumbai's BKC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has performed the bhoomi pujan ceremony for its new office building at G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The NSE's new office building will be constructed on plots C-81 and C-82 in G Block of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spread across approximately 10,995 square metres.

Advertisement

“The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today performed the Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony at its new land parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, ahead of the start of construction,” NSE said.

Advertisement

As per the release, the land has been allotted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on an 80-year lease. Furthermore, the building, designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, was also unveiled during the ceremony.

“The new development will support the Exchange's long-term growth and expansion,” NSE said in the release.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by NSE Chairperson Srinivas Injeti, Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, along with members of the exchange's Board and senior leadership team.

In a separate development, NSE reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 2,578 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven primarily by higher transaction revenues and a sharp reduction in expenditure compared with the corresponding period last year.

Apart from this, the exchange reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 4,554 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,160 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from transaction charges also grew 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,035 crore from Rs 2,789 crore, supported by higher trading volumes in the cash market and equity options segments.

During the quarter, the cash market's average daily traded volume (ADTV) surged 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,18,377 crore. Meanwhile, ADTV in the equity options segment, measured in premium value, increased 3 per cent to Rs 47,977 crore, while the equity futures segment registered an ADTV of Rs 1,24,574 crore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts