DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NSE revises pre-open rules from today; market orders get priority over limit orders

NSE revises pre-open rules from today; market orders get priority over limit orders

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday implemented a revised pre-open session framework, under which market orders will get priority over limit orders during the order matching process, with changes also made to the timelines for order entry and matching.

As per the new framework, the pre-open session will retain its existing 9:00 am to 9:15 am schedule, but the exchange has revised the process for collecting and matching orders during the 15-minute window. Additionally, the revised pre-open mechanism is being aligned more closely with the principles of the Closing Auction Session (CAS).

Advertisement

“Pre-Open session operates as a separate session of 15 minutes from 9:00 am to 9:15 am on all trading days, including special trading sessions,” the stock exchange said adding, “order collection window will close randomly between 9:08 am to 9:10 am.”

Advertisement

Under the revised framework, traders can place both market and limit orders between 9:00 am and 9:05 am, while only limit orders will be accepted from 9:05 am to 9:10 am.

The order matching process will follow from 9:10 am to 9:12 am, during which the opening price will also be determined.

Advertisement

The key change for traders is the limited five-minute window for placing market orders, requiring those looking to use such orders in the pre-open session to submit them before 9:05 am.

For order entry period, NSE noted, “Special term orders like Stop loss (SL), Immediate or Cancel (IOC) and Disclosed Quantity (DQ) shall not be allowed,” adding, “Algo market orders shall be allowed during initial 5 mins of order entry period when both limit and market orders are allowed.”

“Order matching period will start immediately after completion of order entry period,” it said.

Also, the matching process will follow a defined sequence: eligible market orders will first be matched with other eligible market orders based on time priority at the equilibrium price.

“Market orders shall be given priority over limit orders.”

Any residual eligible market orders will then be matched with limit orders according to price-time priority.

The revised framework clearly distinguishes between the order collection phase and the subsequent order matching and price discovery process, making the timing and type of orders placed by traders more significant under the new system.

In a seperate note, NSE added, “In case of index-based market-wide circuit filter breach or any outage (stopping of trading, either suo moto by Exchange or by the virtue of reasons beyond control of stock exchange),the market shall open with a pre-open session and its timings shall be informed separately on that day.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts