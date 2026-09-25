NSE rings the bell with 2% debut gain

National Stock Exchange of India shares closed nearly 2 per cent higher in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the bourse at Rs 4.49 lakh crore and placing it among the world’s top seven exchanges.

The stock listed at Rs 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,785 on the BSE. During the trade, shares surged 5.21 per cent to Rs 1,878 before closing at Rs 1,818, higher by 1.85 per cent.

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NSE commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,49,955 crore and ranked 11th among the most valued firms on BSE.

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Reliance Industries is the country’s most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 16,49,616.47 crore, followed by HDFC Bank.