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Home / Business / NSE steps up investor awareness drive as over 300 Varanasi civic officials trained on financial literacy, cyber fraud

NSE steps up investor awareness drive as over 300 Varanasi civic officials trained on financial literacy, cyber fraud

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), conducted a Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness (RISA) in Varanasi on July 24 as part of its efforts to strengthen financial literacy and investor awareness across the country.

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The seminar, held at the Commissionerate Auditorium in Varanasi, focused on promoting informed investing, investor protection and financial awareness while educating participants about safeguarding themselves against financial and cyber fraud.

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In a social media post, NSE stated, "Under the aegis of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) successfully conducted a Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness (RISA) on 24 July 2026 at the Commissionerate Auditorium, Varanasi, reinforcing its commitment to advancing financial literacy and investor awareness".

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Bhartendra Kumar Gupta, General Manager, SEBI, delivered the keynote address and spoke on financial literacy, responsible investing, investor protection and the evolving Indian securities market.

The session also highlighted the importance of making informed financial decisions and remaining vigilant against financial and cyber frauds.

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The programme witnessed the participation of more than 300 officials from Nagar Nigam, Varanasi. Through interactive discussions and question-and-answer sessions, participants received practical insights into financial planning, safe investing practices and measures to prevent cyber fraud.

The initiative is part of NSE's broader efforts to expand investor education and improve financial literacy among different sections of society through awareness programmes conducted in collaboration with SEBI.

According to NSE, the seminar aimed to equip participants with the knowledge required to make informed investment decisions while promoting responsible investing practices and strengthening awareness about cybersecurity risks associated with financial transactions.

The exchange said the event reinforced its commitment to advancing financial literacy and investor awareness by engaging directly with government officials and creating greater awareness about the Indian securities market.

The exchange said such awareness initiatives are aimed at encouraging informed participation in the securities market while promoting investor protection and financial literacy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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