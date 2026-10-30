NSIC presents Rs 47.76 crore dividend for FY 2025–26; highlights strong financial performance

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) Chairman-cum-Managing Director Subhransu Sekhar Acharya presented a dividend of ₹47.76 crore to Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of State for MSME Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in New Delhi. Union Minister of MSME appreciated NSIC’s implementation of various Government initiatives.

According to a press release, Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC), a Schedule ‘A’ Mini Ratna Company, presented a dividend of ₹47.76 crore to Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for MSME and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME, in the presence of Bharat Khera, Secretary and Senior Officers of the Ministry and NSIC on 28th October 2026.

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Acharya highlighted NSIC’s strong financial performance, with a revenue of ₹3,767 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹159 crore, registering robust growth over the previous financial year. This reflects the Corporation’s sustained financial performance, effective management and commitment to supporting the growth and competitiveness of the MSME sector.

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Meanwhile, the Union Minister of MSME appreciated NSIC’s contribution towards empowering MSMEs through its integrated support services and implementation of various Government initiatives. The leadership expressed confidence in NSIC’s continued role in promoting entrepreneurship, enterprise creation, skill development and the growth of micro and small enterprises across the country.

With its extensive experience and institutional capabilities, NSIC continues to play a significant role in strengthening the MSME ecosystem and advancing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar and inclusive Bharat, the release said.

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NSIC has been established to carry out the objectives specified in the Memorandum and Articles of Association. The main activities of NSIC are to promote and support the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Technology, Finance and other services.

On the other hand, earlier this week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the Netherlands may explore setting up a dedicated mechanism to connect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from both countries and help them build business partnerships,

Speaking during an interaction at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, Goyal said smaller businesses often face difficulties finding suitable international partners, unlike large companies that have established business networks.

"When the minister comes there, we'll explore whether we could look at a bridge that is focused on engaging MSMEs to work together," Goyal said in response to a question on strengthening bilateral cooperation between smaller businesses.

He said such an arrangement could help enterprises identify potential partners and expand commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remain optimistic about business prospects in the coming quarters despite rising input costs, with business sentiment strongest in the manufacturing sector, according to a survey report by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

“The overall confidence remains well above the neutral level of 50 across all three sectors, continuing to point to an underlying resilience in the Indian MSME ecosystem,” the survey report said. (ANI)

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