NTL HEALTHCARE Launches On-Premises AI Solution 'CerviCARE® AI AT' Globally

Supports Local AI Analysis and Data Management, Retains Core CerviCARE® AI Features, and Adds DICOM File Generation

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTL HEALTHCARE, a women's health AI company, announced the global launch of CerviCARE® AI AT, an on-premises version of its AI-powered cervical screening system, CerviCARE® AI.

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CerviCARE® AI uses artificial intelligence to analyze cervical images and support healthcare professionals in making clinical decisions for cervical screening. CerviCARE® AI AT introduces an on-premises deployment option, enabling AI analysis and related data management within healthcare institutions' IT environments.

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As medical AI adoption expands, healthcare institutions are considering not only AI performance but also how medical data is processed, stored, and managed. CerviCARE® AI AT is installed on local PCs within healthcare institutions and can operate without a dedicated server or cloud infrastructure.

This on-premises architecture reduces the need to transmit or store cervical images and related data outside the healthcare institution. It also enables institutions to manage medical data within their own IT environments, giving them greater control over data management.

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CerviCARE® AI AT retains the core AI analysis capabilities and key features of the existing SaaS version, CerviCARE® AI. Healthcare institutions can continue to use CerviCARE® AI's core functionality while choosing between SaaS and on-premises deployment according to their IT infrastructure, internal security policies, and data management requirements.

The new version introduces DICOM file generation. This feature allows cervical images and related information to be converted into DICOM files, enabling them to be stored and managed in a standardized medical imaging format.

"As global adoption of medical AI continues to grow, healthcare institutions are placing increasing importance not only on AI performance but also on how medical data is processed and managed within their own IT environments," said Tae-hee Kim, CEO of NTL HEALTHCARE. "CerviCARE® AI AT maintains the core capabilities of CerviCARE® AI while offering healthcare institutions a new deployment option."

Kim added, "The global launch of CerviCARE® AI AT represents an expansion of the CerviCARE® AI platform. We will continue to expand our flexible deployment options to address the IT environments, security policies, and data management requirements of diverse healthcare institutions."

With the launch of CerviCARE® AI AT, NTL HEALTHCARE now offers two deployment options for CerviCARE® AI—SaaS and on-premises—expanding the choices available to healthcare institutions so they can deploy and operate the AI screening platform according to their individual needs and environments.

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