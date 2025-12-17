NTPC adds 359.585 MW solar capacity, total commercial capacity reaches 85.5 GW

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): State-owned power generation company NTPC on Wednesday declared commercial capacity addition of 359.58 MW through its various solar projects of its subsidiaries in the states of Gujarat & Rajasthan, taking the Group commercial capacity of over 85.5 GW.

NTPC has declared commercial operation date (COD) of part capacity of 243.66 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda -1 Solar PV project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NGEL.

Further, the company declared COD of 78 MW out of 245 MW capacity of NTPC's Nokh Solar PV project ( 3x 245 MW) in Rajasthan, it informed stock exchanges in a filing.

The company has also declared COD of part capacity of 37.925 MW out of 300 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V project in Gujarat of NTPC REL.

With this the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 85541 MW.

NTPC Ltd is contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India's Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is committed to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. (ANI)

