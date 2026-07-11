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Home / Business / NTPC approves Rs 20,457 crore investment for Lara thermal power project

NTPC approves Rs 20,457 crore investment for Lara thermal power project

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): State-owned power major NTPC's Board of Directors on Saturday approved an investment proposal of Rs 20,456.70 crore for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW), expanding the company's thermal power generation capacity by another 1,600 MW.

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"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of NTPC Limited in its meeting held today, i.e. 11th July 2026 has, inter-alia, approved investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at current Estimated Cost of Rs.20,456.70 Crore," the company said in its stock filing.

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The Lara Super Thermal Power Station is located in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. The proposed Stage-III expansion will add two 800 MW units, taking forward NTPC's capacity addition plans to meet India's growing electricity demand.

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The investment approval comes as India continues to witness a steady rise in power consumption, driven by economic growth, rapid urbanisation, expanding industrial activity and increasing demand during peak summer months. Thermal power remains the backbone of the country's electricity generation, accounting for a majority of the total power produced despite the rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity.

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, is also pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy across thermal, renewable and hydro power projects as the country works towards ensuring energy security while simultaneously increasing the share of clean energy in its overall power mix. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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