DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NTPC, EDF form joint venture to develop low-carbon energy projects

NTPC, EDF form joint venture to develop low-carbon energy projects

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): State-run power utility NTPC Limited and EDF Power Solutions India Private Limited, a wholly owned arm of French power firm EDF, entered into a 50:50 joint venture pact to jointly build and operate low-carbon energy infrastructure.

According to a release, the agreement focuses on the development, ownership, and operation of pumped storage assets, hydroelectric installations, other renewable energy facilities, and electricity distribution operations. The newly created entity holds a mandate to execute power projects within domestic borders and across neighbouring nations.

Advertisement

The pact was formally executed on September 25 in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited, and Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF SA, France.

Advertisement

Under the terms detailed in the release, the corporate partnership aims to build a joint industrial enterprise dedicated to green transition assets. The official statement highlighted that both firms remain committed to establishing a responsible and innovative industrial company.

“Through this strategic partnership, NTPC and EDF Power Solutions are committed to establish a responsible and innovative industrial company to develop, build and operate low carbon powerplants as well as flexibility solutions and transmission assets,” the release said.

Advertisement

The strategic partnership aligns its project pipeline with the nation’s long-term energy transition targets, specifically supporting the government target of reaching 100 gigawatts of installed pumped storage capacity by the year 2036.

The companies confirmed that they intend to combine their technical and operational resources, stating that the entities will work "to provide tailormade offers, drive the decarbonization and global performance of electrical systems."

The release noted that both power operators expect their collaborative resources to supply regular renewable capacity additions, stating that both firms stand prepared "to contribute significantly to India's renewable energy market, driving innovation and fostering environmental stewardship." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts