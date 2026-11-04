NTPC Green Energy eyes 60 GW renewable capacity by 2032, expands clean tech footprint

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): NTPC Green Energy Limited set a target to scale up its renewable energy capacity to 60 gigawatts (GW) by 2032 from the current 12 gigawatts, as parent entity NTPC Limited works toward an overall installed base of 149 gigawatts.

The expansion forms a critical part of the company's broader power addition strategy, which also includes brownfield thermal projects and an entry into nuclear generation alongside its existing 91 gigawatt fleet.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, P. Rahul, Deputy General Manager, Business Development - Green Hydrogen, NTPC Green Energy Limited, detailed the capacity roadmap and the clean fuel projects under execution.

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"So primarily now we are around 12 gigawatts of renewable capacity. Now we target to reach around 60 gigawatts by 2032. So that is also forming a major part of this expansion, and then also there's some thermal expansion that we are doing, mainly the brownfield projects and also into nuclear. We are also going into nuclear. So all this will add up to the capacity of 149 GW," Rahul said.

Regarding the company’s planned nuclear footprint, Rahul noted that assessments remain at a preliminary stage across multiple domestic regions.

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"So it is pan-India, so we are doing feasibility studies at various locations. So once those feasibilities are completed, then only we'll be able to say, but there's no specific location; it's pan-India studies that we're doing for nuclear," he stated.

NTPC highlighted two major projects alongside a hydrogen-powered locomotive model at the expo, centring on a green hydrogen hub and non-lithium energy storage.

"One is the green hydrogen hub that is for the production of green chemicals to the tune of 2.5 million tons and exporting it to green-chemicals-importing nations like Japan, Singapore and Europe. And then we are showcasing one CO2 battery, which is an innovative energy storage solution, and it doesn't depend on the key minerals used in lithium-ion batteries or other battery storage systems," Rahul said.

He mentioned that the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi and “we have now started it on ground to execute the project."

"So it will produce around 1.5 million tons of green ammonia, 0.5 million tons of methanol, and then 0.5 million tons of urea and ESAF combined. And it would require around 15 to 16 gigawatts of renewable energy to power this hub," he said.

The hub site in Visakhapatnam received in-principle state clearance for Special Economic Zone designation to support export competitiveness across Asia-Pacific and European corridors, while NTPC's domestic green hydrogen activities continue expanding through projects in Leh Ladakh, Greater Noida, Surat Kawas, and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

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