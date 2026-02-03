NewsVoir

New Delhi / Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 3: NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd., and Assago Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Assago), a fast-growing player in bio-energy and sustainable manufacturing, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and operationalize India's first large-scale Green Urea production ecosystem within the upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh.

Under the MoU, NGEL will supply Green Ammonia, CO₂, RE power, and other utilities to Assago, enabling the production of Green Urea using clean, renewable feedstock. The collaboration aims to accelerate India's transition toward sustainable fertilizer production and contribute significantly to the nation's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

India's Urea Challenge & Why This MoU Matters

India currently consumes around 35 to 40 million tonnes of urea annually, of which 8-10 million tonnes are imported each year. Imported urea exposes India to high price volatility, foreign exchange outflow, geopolitical supply risks, and carbon-intensive fertilizer dependence.

The NGEL-Assago partnership directly supports reducing this dependence by creating India's first indigenous Green Urea value chain powered entirely by renewable hydrogen and green ammonia.

A Leap Toward Indigenous Green Urea

The Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub is designed for 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of green chemicals (Green Methanol, Green Ammonia, SAF, and Green Urea). Assago Industries will be among the first private companies in India to begin production of Green Urea at scale using renewable ammonia and captured CO₂ -- a pioneering step in sustainable fertilizer manufacturing.

Strategic Benefits of the NGEL-Assago Collaboration

- Strengthening India's Fertilizer Self-Reliance

- Large-Scale Decarbonization

- Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Green Hydrogen Corridor

- Alignment with National Priorities

Quote from Assago Industries

"This partnership marks a defining moment for India's transition towards sustainable fertilizer production. By producing indigenous Green Urea using renewable feedstock, Assago is proud to contribute to India's goal of self-reliance, decarbonization, and agricultural resilience. We look forward to working closely with NGEL to build a world-class green chemicals ecosystem at Pudimadaka." - Ashish Gurnani, MD, Assago Industries Private Limited.

