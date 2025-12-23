NTPC NETRA to Launch New Waste-to-Hydrogen Plant in Greater Noida

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): NTPC's research and development wing, NETRA, is set to establish a Plasma Gasification-based green hydrogen plant at its campus in Greater Noida. According to an NTPC release, the facility aims to produce one tonne of green hydrogen every day. This project is part of the company's broader effort to expand its presence in the green energy sector and support sustainable practices.

Advertisement

The plant will use advanced plasma gasification technology to turn waste into a clean gas called syngas. This gas is free of tar and serves as a base for making hydrogen. To get the final product, the syngas will undergo a special cleaning process using PSA or membrane technology. The project will use municipal solid waste and agricultural leftovers as the main raw materials to create the fuel.

Advertisement

NTPC currently provides one-fourth of the electricity used in India. The company has a total power capacity of more than 85 GW. It is also building more plants that will add another 30.90 GW to its network. Out of this new capacity, 13.3 GW will come from renewable energy sources like the sun and wind.

Advertisement

The release noted that the company aims to reach a total capacity of 149 GW by 2032, which will include 60 GW of renewable energy. By 2037, NTPC plans to increase its total capacity to 244 GW.

The company manages a variety of power plants, including those that run on thermal, hydro, gas, solar and wind. It focuses on providing electricity that is reliable and affordable for the country. By using new technologies, NTPC is working toward a cleaner future.

Advertisement

The release stated that the organization is dedicated to "delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation" while "fostering innovation and embracing clean energy technologies."

In addition to making electricity, NTPC is entering several new business fields, including "e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)