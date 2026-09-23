NTPC pays Rs 3,393.83 crore final dividend for FY26; total payout reaches Rs 8,727 crore

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): State-owned power producer NTPC Ltd on Wednesday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 3,393.83 crore for the financial year 2025-26, taking its total dividend payout for the year to Rs 8,727 crore.

The final dividend, paid on September 23, represents 35 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, according to a company press release.

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This comes on top of two interim dividends of Rs 2,666.58 crore each, which were paid in November 2025 and February 2026, respectively.

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"With this, the total dividend paid for FY 2025-26 amounts to Rs.8,727 Crore, equivalent to Rs.9.00 per equity share of face value Rs.10 each," NTPC said in the release.

The company said this marks the 33rd consecutive year in which it has paid a dividend to shareholders.

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NTPC, India's largest integrated power utility, currently has an installed generation capacity of more than 91 gigawatts (GW), while over 35 GW of additional capacity is under construction.

The power producer has set a target of expanding its total capacity to 149 GW by 2032, including 60 GW from renewable energy sources. Its generation portfolio includes thermal, hydro, solar and wind power projects.

Apart from conventional power generation, NTPC has also expanded into areas such as energy storage, nuclear power, green hydrogen, e-mobility and waste-to-energy. (ANI)

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