NTT DATA Business Solutions announces Transformation NOW! 2026 India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: As AI piques India's interest NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading global provider of SAP-centric transformation services, has announced its flagship event "Transformation NOW! 2026 India." The event brings together over 1,500 industry professionals, business leaders and technology innovators to explore the next frontier of enterprise transformation at Anvaya Conventions, Hyderabad, on 12th February 2026.

Transformation NOW! serves as India's premier platform for CXOs, IT heads and business decision-makers to brainstorm cutting-edge transformations, experience state-of-the-art solutions and forge strategic partnerships that drive sustainable business growth. Its salient features include one-on-one executive and customer meetings, exclusive breakout zones and roundtables. This year, the flagship event is themed "Beyond Digital Transformation: Building Adaptive, Data-Driven Enterprises" with key partners from the ecosystem such as GCP, SAP, ServiceNow and more.

Krunal Patel, Managing Director NTT DATA Business Solutions India, said: "Transformation NOW! has evolved into India's most influential gathering for business innovation around SAP. As we enter 2026, organizations are no longer asking whether to embrace AI and data-driven strategies but how to implement them effectively. This year's event will provide our customers and partners with actionable insights, proven frameworks and real-world success stories that demonstrate how adaptive enterprises are winning in today's dynamic business environment."

The day's programming will feature executive insights with an impressive lineup of thought leaders including Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions, reinforcing NTT DATA's commitment to the Indian enterprise ecosystem and SAP leadership team who will share SAP's vision for the Indian market. A special highlight will be the keynote of Srikanth Bolla, Founder of Bollant Industries, whose entrepreneurial journey continues to motivate business leaders across the country.

Transformation NOW! 2026 India will host 1,500+ industry professionals and business leaders, with 4+ partners and sponsors, and 15+ experience zones, including an Innovation Hub and AI Arena, to enable hands-on discovery and peer learning.

For more information please visit:

NTT DATA Business Solution on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-data-business-solutions/

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners like Microsoft and ServiceNow. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 18,500 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA,a $30+ billion business and technology services leader in AI and digital infrastructure headquartered in Tokyo. Together, we accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

