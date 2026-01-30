NUCAT Test 1 Dates announced for BTech Admissions at NMAMIT, Nitte and NMIT Bengaluru

Admission Open For B.Teach Via NUCAT

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT) Test 1, the entry point to BTech admissions at NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, is scheduled to be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2026. The last date to register and book the exam slot is 9th February 2026 (11:59 PM), so make sure to register at apply.nitte.edu.in before the deadline.

Nitte University offers the BTech experience with choice and depth. Students can pursue specialized streams that align with the demands of tomorrow’s industries, from Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, to traditional yet evolving engines of engineering like Civil, Mechanical and Electrical & Electronics Engineering. The portfolio also spans advanced niches such as Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Electronics (VLSI Design & Technology) and Aeronautical Engineering, ensuring that every learner finds a domain that resonates with passion and purpose.

This diversity of specializations highlights Nitte University’s commitment to holistic engineering education, one that goes beyond conventional tracks to embrace fields driving the future of tech and innovation.

What makes pursuing a BTech at Nitte University truly impactful are its hallmarks of excellence - empowering students academically, professionally and personally.

1. Academically rigorous & NBA-accredited Programs

All undergraduate engineering programs are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), a benchmark of quality that signifies rigorous curriculum standards and industry relevance.

2. Industry-Driven Learning & Global Exposure

Beyond the classroom, students benefit from hands-on training, collaborative research and industry partnerships with global leaders, including integrated training with platforms like AWS, Google Cloud and institutional tie-ups with top global universities for internships, exchange programs and joint degrees.

3. Strong Placement Performance

Candidates emerging from Nitte’s engineering programs enjoy excellent placement outcomes, with high percentages securing roles with top recruiters and competitive packages, reflecting the industry’s confidence in the talent nurtured here.

4. Vibrant Alumni & Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

With a network of over 45,000 alumni across diverse sectors, students are connected to professionals who inspire, mentor and open doors to opportunities. With access to incubation centres like the Atal Incubation Centre and Entrepreneurship Development Cell, young innovators are empowered to transform ideas into startups for societal impact.

These USPs collectively make the BTech journey at Nitte more than just academic; it’s transformational.

NUCAT: An Entry Point to Engineering Excellence

Admission to the BTech programs across both campuses is streamlined through the Nitte University Common Admission Test (NUCAT), a national-level examination designed to identify and select talent with a strong aptitude for engineering.

NUCAT evaluates students on core science and mathematics fundamentals, with seats allocated across multiple categories including General, Inclusivity, Merit Scholarships and a limited JEE score quota. Notably, 20% of seats are reserved for top meritorious performers eligible for merit scholarships; a select number of seats are earmarked for tuition fee waivers for academic excellence under defined criteria; and the Inclusivity category ensures broader representation, reserving seats for students from diverse geographic and socio-academic backgrounds, a testament to Nitte’s inclusive philosophy.

Inclusivity, Scholarships & Support for Every Aspirant

What makes Nitte University different is its deeply rooted belief that talent should find opportunity, not barriers. Inclusivity is woven into the admissions framework, with dedicated seats for students who meet specific eligibility within the Inclusivity category, encouraging representation from across regions and communities.

By offering merit scholarships, freeships and tuition fee waivers, the institution ensures that financial considerations do not come in the way of a student’s learning and aspirations.

Shaping Thinkers, Innovators and Responsible Engineers

At Nitte University, engineering education is more than textbooks and exams; it is a place where curiosity meets opportunity, creativity meets mentorship and ambition meets achievement. With its dynamic specializations, student-centric strengths and supportive frameworks, from NUCAT admissions to scholarship avenues, the institution continues to sculpt engineers who are not only job-ready but also future-ready.

If you are passionate about technology and want to learn, create and make a difference, then a BTech at NMAMIT, Nitte or NMIT, Bengaluru, is the perfect place to start your journey.

This is where ambition meets action. Secure your seat!

Apply now at: https://apply.nitte.edu.in/

