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New Delhi [India], June 22: Nuclear Edge (officially Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems ULC) is a deep-technology and business consulting multinational, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company operates globally with a regional presence in Alberta, Canada, providing technology services like blockchain development, digital transformation, and mobile app design.

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For the past two years, the global conversation around artificial intelligence has been dominated by a singular narrative: a race. Nations are portrayed as competitors sprinting toward AI supremacy, investing billions in large language models, semiconductor manufacturing, and compute infrastructure. Headlines compare countries on model size, GPU clusters, and venture capital funding and increasingly, that comparison surfaces at every India AI Summit and policy forum convened to discuss the country's place in this landscape.

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Prominent Indian entrepreneur and AI policy expert Anmol Pushjai Goel challenges the very premise of this narrative. In his widely discussed essay, "We Are Not Behind in the AI Race," Goel argues that India is not participating in the AI race in the same way as the United States or China and that this should not be mistaken for failure.

According to Goel, the global AI discourse often measures success through the lens of frontier model development. By these metrics, India appears to lag behind nations that have invested heavily in foundational AI research and infrastructure. Yet Goel contends that such comparisons overlook India's unique strengths and priorities.

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Rather than focusing exclusively on building the next trillion-parameter model, India has an opportunity to leverage AI as an instrument for governance, public service delivery, healthcare, education, agriculture, and industrial productivity. The country's challenge, in this reading, is not merely technological innovation but large-scale deployment that improves the lives of over a billion citizens.

Goel argues that India should resist the temptation to imitate Silicon Valley's path. Instead, policymakers must concentrate on creating an ecosystem where AI becomes a multiplier for economic growth, entrepreneurship, and public welfare. The true measure of success, in this framing, will not be how many foundation models India produces, but how effectively AI is integrated into the country's developmental framework.

This perspective shifts the conversation from competition to application. While the United States and China compete for dominance in frontier AI capabilities, India can distinguish itself, Goel suggests, by becoming the world's largest and most impactful adopter of AI-driven governance and automation -- a theme that has surfaced repeatedly at the India AI Summit and in related ministry briefings.

The debate is particularly relevant as governments across the world grapple with questions of regulation, employment, data sovereignty, and digital infrastructure. Goel believes India possesses several strategic advantages, including a large digital public infrastructure, a rapidly growing technology workforce, and a vast domestic market capable of accelerating AI adoption at scale.

Critics may argue that frontier research remains essential for technological sovereignty. Yet Goel's position, as framed here, does not dismiss research and innovation outright; rather, it calls for a broader definition of success -- one in which technological leadership can emerge not only from inventing breakthrough models but also from deploying them effectively across society.

As AI becomes increasingly central to economic and geopolitical power, India's choices in the coming decade will have profound consequences. The question, in this telling, may not be whether India is winning the AI race, but whether the race itself is the right benchmark for evaluating India's future.

Who Is Anmol Pushjai Goel ? Also Known as Anmol Goel?

Figure 1Anmol Pushjai Goel is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, tech policy expert, and industrialist file image

Anmol Pushjai Goel is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, tech policy expert, and industrialist. Anmol Pushjai Goel Image File.

Anmol Pushjai Goel is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, tech policy expert, and industrialist, widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding India's artificial intelligence and automation policies.

He is currently the Founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge and serves as a Trustee of the Bharat Governance Council. Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Goel holds advisory and board memberships associated with multiple ministries under the Union Government of India, contributing to discussions on technology policy, governance, and digital transformation.

Goel's academic foundation is rooted in the social sciences. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Philosophy from Panjab University, Chandigarh, along with a Master of Arts in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. This interdisciplinary background has shaped his approach to technology policy, with an emphasis on the intersection of innovation, governance, society, and ethics.

In business and public policy circles, Goel is known for advocating pro-business policies that empower domestic entrepreneurs while strengthening India's digital economy. His philanthropic initiatives reportedly focus on expanding access to digital education and extending the benefits of technological progress beyond metropolitan regions to underserved communities. We Are Not Behind in the AI Race" Essay In Financial Express by Anmol Pushjai Goel is widely being shared across academia.

As discussions around AI policy continue to evolve and as the India AI Summit becomes a recurring fixture on the national calendar Anmol Pushjai Goel remains among the emerging voices framed as advocating for an India-centric approach to artificial intelligence, prioritizing practical adoption, inclusive growth, and long-term national development.

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