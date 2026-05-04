Nuclear Edge

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New Delhi [India], May 4: Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems ULC is a Bengaluru-headquartered, Alberta-registered deeptech multinational that has emerged as one of the more analytically interesting Indian-origin firms operating across three continents. Founded in 2017, the company closed FY2025-26 with Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems revenue of CAD 11,45,28,480 -- drawn from a partner-led model spanning Canada, India and Germany. This profile examines the Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems owners, directors, turnover, key projects and partnership architecture that define the company's current position in the global deeptech landscape.

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Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems: Company Overview

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Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems ULC, founded in 2017 in India, operates from its headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and is registered with the Alberta Corporate Registry as an Unlimited Liability Corporation. The company reported FY2025-26 revenue of CAD 11,45,28,480 (approximately Rs 685 crore) and maintains a geographic presence across Canada, India and Germany. Its key projects include the Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park and the Metrolinx OnCorr Transit Tech programme. Anmol Goel heads the India operations and also leads Germany, while Brijesh Singh oversees the Canada operations.

The Founding Premise of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems

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Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems was founded in India in 2017, in what the company's leadership has consistently described as a deliberately understated launch. There was no founder mythology campaign, no flagship venture round, no early-stage media push. The first three years were spent building the engineering bench in Bengaluru and developing the partnership architecture that would later define the company's go-to-market approach.

The founding premise was straightforward but contrarian. Most Indian deeptech firms, the founding team argued, were stuck in a binary: either build proprietary IP and burn cash chasing global enterprise sales, or do white-label engineering for Western firms and accept margin compression. Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems chose a third structure. It would build proprietary deeptech capabilities -- particularly in AI infrastructure, transit systems, and enterprise integration -- but distribute them through exclusive technology arrangements with established players in each target geography.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Owners and Corporate Structure

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems owners structure is built around the firm's Alberta ULC registration, with the operating headquarters in Bengaluru. The Unlimited Liability Corporation vehicle is a niche structure used most frequently by US firms structuring Canadian operations for tax efficiency, and rarely chosen by Indian-origin companies.

The decision to register as a Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems ULC in Alberta rather than incorporate in Ontario or British Columbia is one of the more analytically interesting choices in the company's history. Alberta's ULC structure carries genuine trade-offs -- shareholders face unlimited liability for corporate obligations -- but it also offers tax flow-through benefits and a regulatory environment that the leadership has indicated suited the company's specific cross-border architecture.

The Alberta registration was also a strategic alignment with the province's emerging position in North American AI infrastructure. By the time the Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park began taking shape, Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems was already a registered Alberta entity.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Directors

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems directors comprise five individuals who collectively oversee the firm's expansion across Canada, India and Germany. The board composition reflects the company's cross-border architecture.

The full list of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems board of directors is as follows:

* Anmol Goel -- Director India CEO, and Head of Germany operations

* Shaurya Doval -- Director

* Vineet Kumar -- Director

* Brijesh Singh -- Director, and Head of Canada operations

* Vivan Shah -- Director

The dual role of Brijesh Singh, who heads Canadian operations while also sitting on the board, and Anmol Goel, who runs both India and Germany while also being a director, is a structural choice that keeps governance and operational decision-making tightly coupled. For a company of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems' size and complexity, that coupling has likely been one of the reasons it has been able to move quickly on cross-border mandates that would normally require multiple layers of approval.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Revenue and Turnover (FY2025-26)

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems turnover for FY2025-26 stood at CAD 11,45,28,480. The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems revenue mix breaks down by geography, with the Canadian operations contributing the largest share on the back of the Wonder Valley and Metrolinx OnCorr mandates. India and Germany contribute the balance, with India serving primarily as the engineering delivery centre and Germany as a growth vertical.

The FY26 turnover places Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems in a category of Indian deeptech firms that have crossed the meaningful-scale threshold without taking on the venture funding burden that typically accompanies that scale. Margin profile, headcount specifics, and FY27 guidance have not been disclosed publicly, in keeping with the firm's general preference for understated communication.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Key Projects

Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park

The Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park is one of the most closely watched AI infrastructure projects in North America, and Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems is among its key technology partners. The firm's contribution sits at the systems integration layer, where its deeptech capabilities intersect with the heavy compute requirements of large-scale AI data centres. The Wonder Valley mandate has placed Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems alongside vendors that most Indian deeptech firms have not historically been able to access at the contractual level.

Metrolinx OnCorr Transit Tech

The Metrolinx OnCorr programme is the technology backbone of Ontario's most ambitious public transit modernisation effort. Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems sits on the Metrolinx OnCorr technology vendor roster, contributing transit-tech systems integration work. For an Indian-origin firm to clear Canadian public procurement requirements at this scale is non-trivial -- it typically requires demonstrated local presence, audited financials, and references that most Indian deeptech firms do not yet have. The Alberta ULC structure, the local leadership under Brijesh Singh, and the partner roster combined to make that procurement clearance possible.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Canada Operations

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Canada operations, headquartered in Alberta and led by Brijesh Singh, have become the largest contributor to the company's revenue mix by FY26. The Canadian partner stack is itself worth examining.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems has built exclusive technology arrangements with:

* Constellation Software -- one of Canada's most respected software acquirers and operators

* Tenstorrent (Toronto) -- the AI chip company

* deltAlyz Corp (Alberta) -- AI and analytics

* VEERUM (Calgary) -- asset visualisation and digital twin technology

* SUBNET Solutions (Calgary) -- grid and utility software

* Hopper (Montreal) -- travel technology infrastructure

Each Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Canada partnership covers a distinct vertical, allowing the firm to distribute its deeptech capabilities across AI compute, asset visualisation, grid software and consumer infrastructure without overlapping mandates.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems India Operations

The Bengaluru headquarters, led by Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems India CEO Anmol Goel, houses the bulk of the firm's engineering bench. India is not a back office for Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems -- it is the operational and engineering nerve centre from which the company's global delivery runs.

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems India partners include:

* HCLTech -- IT services and enterprise distribution

* Honeywell -- industrial automation and process control

* Samsung India -- consumer infrastructure

* ViewSonic Asia -- display infrastructure

* IRIS Group and IRIS Waves -- regulatory technology and capital markets

* Avasarala Technologies -- industrial precision engineering

* Restroworks -- hospitality technology

* Innefu -- AI and analytics

The breadth is intentional. Where most Indian deeptech firms specialise narrowly, the Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems partner-led model allows the firm to operate horizontally across BFSI, industrial automation, hospitality, regulatory technology and consumer infrastructure simultaneously.

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Germany Operations

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Germany operations are anchored in the firm's technology arrangement with Arvato Systems, the technology subsidiary of Bertelsmann. The relationship gives Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems a credible entry point into the German enterprise market -- one of the more difficult markets in Europe for any non-European technology firm to access at scale.

The Arvato relationship, led on the Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems side by Anmol Goel, is the foundation on which the company's broader European ambitions rest. The post-CRA regulatory environment in the EU has, somewhat counterintuitively, created openings for firms with strong compliance architecture, and Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems leadership has indicated that the German market remains a strategic priority through FY27.

What Comes Next for Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems sits at an interesting inflection point. The Wonder Valley and Metrolinx OnCorr mandates are still in delivery; the German market is in early expansion; the Indian engineering base is positioned for further headcount addition. The leadership has signalled that the focus through FY27 will be consolidation rather than new geographic expansion -- deepening the existing partner stack, executing on the Canadian flagship contracts, and building the German vertical to a scale where it can contribute meaningfully to the topline.

Whether the partner-led, three-continent model holds at larger scale remains the central question. The FY26 numbers suggest the resistance to conventional scaling pressure has been justified.

Frequently Asked Questions about Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems

What is Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems?

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems ULC is a Bengaluru-headquartered, Alberta-registered deeptech multinational founded in India in 2017. The company operates across Canada, India and Germany, with key projects including the Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park and Metrolinx OnCorr Transit Tech.

What is the revenue of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems?

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems revenue for FY2025-26 stood at CAD 11,45,28,480 . What is the turnover of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems in 2025-26?

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems turnover for FY2025-26 was CAD 11,45,28,480.

Who are the directors of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems?

The Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems directors are ANMOL GOEL, Shaurya Doval, Vineet Kumar, Brijesh Singh and Vivan shah.

Who are the owners of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems?

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems is registered as an Unlimited Liability Corporation (ULC) with the Alberta Corporate Registry, with ownership and governance reflected through its five-member board of directors.

Where is Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems headquartered?

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems is operationally in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and registered in Alberta, Canada.

Who is the CEO of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems India?

Anmol Goel is the India CEO of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems and also heads the company's Germany operations.

Who heads Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Canada?

Brijesh Singh heads Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems Canada operations from Alberta.

What are the key projects of Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems?

The two flagship Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems projects are the Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park in Alberta and the Metrolinx OnCorr Transit Tech mandate in Ontario.

When was Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems founded?

Nuclear Edge Deeptech Systems was founded in 2017 in India.

Website - https://nuclearedge.com/

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