Nucleus Software Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer

Strategic hire underscores company's focus on accelerating global growth and delivering enhanced customer value in BFSI sector New Delhi, India – February 4, 2026 – Nucleus Software, the leader in global provider of lending and transaction banking products to the financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Apurva Chamaria as Chief Business Officer, effective February 2, 2026.

This strategic appointment reinforces Nucleus Software's commitment to strengthening its leadership and scaling its business operations globally. Dr. Chamaria will be responsible for driving business growth, deepening customer relationships, and advancing the company's expansion strategy across key markets.

With over two decades of experience across fintech, enterprise technology, and financial services, Dr. Chamaria brings a strong track record of building and scaling businesses in complex, regulated environments. He is widely recognised for shaping high-impact go-to-market strategies, driving sustainable revenue growth, and translating innovation into measurable customer and business outcomes. . His expertise spans global market expansion, revenue strategy, partnerships, enterprise sales leadership, and brand-led growth, making him well-positioned to support Nucleus Software’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said: "As we continue to scale our operations and expand our global footprint, getting an impactful leaders to be part of this journey is paramount. Dr. Apurva brings exceptional strategic thinking, deep industry knowledge, and a customer-first approach that will be invaluable as we pursue our next phase of growth. His appointment reflects our commitment to further solidifying our world-class team’s capability and continue delivering sustained value to our clients and stakeholders." Dr. Apurva Chamaria, Chief Business Officer, Nucleus Software, said: "I am excited to join Nucleus Software at this pivotal moment in the company's journey. The opportunity to work with a talented team, industry-leading solutions, and a diverse global client base is truly compelling. I look forward to contributing to Nucleus Software's growth trajectory and helping our customers navigate their business challenges in an Ai first world with confidence and success." Dr. Chamaria's appointment comes at a time when Nucleus Software is experiencing strong momentum in cloud-native lending solutions, transaction banking platforms, and AI-driven innovations for the BFSI sector. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating go-to-market strategies, strengthening partnerships, and expanding customer engagement across geographies.

