Nukleus Expands with Landmark Business Centre at Shivaji Stadium

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 3: Nukleus Office Solutions Limited has expanded its managed workspace portfolio with the launch of a landmark business centre at Shivaji Stadium, Connaught Place, New Delhi, reinforcing its presence in one of India's most prominent commercial districts. Spread across approximately 50,000 sq. ft., the new business centre reflects the company's continued focus on developing professionally managed workspaces in locations that combine commercial significance, seamless connectivity and long-term business potential.

Advertisement

The expansion comes as Central Delhi continues to attract organisations seeking prestigious business addresses supported by strong infrastructure and excellent accessibility. Connaught Place remains one of the country's most established commercial centres, housing multinational corporations, financial institutions, consulting firms, legal practices, government organisations and professional service firms. Its strategic location and mature business ecosystem continue to position it among the preferred destinations for companies establishing or expanding their presence in the National Capital Region.

Advertisement

Located at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, the business centre offers direct access to the Airport Express Line, providing seamless connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station and major business districts across Delhi NCR. The location enables organisations to operate from the heart of Central Delhi while ensuring efficient access for employees, clients and business partners.

Advertisement

Industry reports indicate that India's commercial office market continues to demonstrate healthy leasing activity, supported by sustained occupier demand, the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the growing adoption of managed workplace solutions. As businesses continue to optimise their real estate strategies, professionally managed office environments are becoming an increasingly important part of long-term workplace planning, particularly in established commercial markets where accessibility and business visibility remain key considerations.

Against this backdrop, the new business centre has been designed to support organisations across different stages of growth with a range of workplace solutions, including coworking workstations, dedicated desks, private cabins, managed office suites, enterprise workspaces, meeting rooms, boardrooms and customised office configurations. The centre combines enterprise-grade infrastructure with professionally managed workplace operations, enabling businesses to focus on growth while operating from one of New Delhi's most recognised commercial locations.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Singhal, CEO, Nukleus Office Solutions Limited, said:

"Connaught Place has consistently remained one of India's most influential commercial districts, bringing together businesses across diverse sectors within a well-established corporate ecosystem. The launch of our business centre at Shivaji Stadium reflects our strategy of expanding into landmark business destinations where accessibility, connectivity and commercial relevance create long-term value for organisations. We believe the future of workplace solutions will increasingly be defined by strategic locations that enable businesses to operate efficiently while supporting sustainable growth."

According to the company, the Shivaji Stadium business centre forms part of its broader expansion strategy focused on strengthening its presence across strategically located commercial markets. By investing in established business districts with strong economic fundamentals, the company aims to provide organisations with professionally managed workplace solutions that align with evolving business requirements and changing workplace expectations.

The addition of the Shivaji Stadium business centre further strengthens Nukleus Office Solutions Limited's presence across the National Capital Region while reinforcing its long-term vision of building a network of professionally managed business centres across India's leading commercial destinations.

About Nukleus Office Solutions Limited

Nukleus Office Solutions Limited is building a network of professionally managed business centres across India's leading commercial destinations. Combining strategic locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure and operational excellence, the company delivers flexible workplace solutions designed to support the evolving needs of modern businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)